Local bands nowadays don't lack for documentation, from high-quality home recordings posted online to live videos shot on phones, or by dedicated show photographers.
Not so during the 1980s, especially the early 1980s. Underground new-wave and punk bands might not get their foot in the door for a proper recording during their often-brief lifespans either.
A new documentary, " … so good I can't take it," premiering this Sunday at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, stitches together the stories of these bands, mostly from Missoula and Bozeman, based on available recordings, photographs and interviews with the former band members.
With so many groups spread out geographically, the movie is a scatter plot of different scenes that from a distance, it works as a picture of creative individuals playing "weird" music that wasn't always welcome in venues.
"All of these guys that were rebels and there was some disdain from vice-principals and whatnot, there are some really successful creative people that came out of that, and they were met with adversity at the time that they were doing this new thing," said director Kirk LeClaire.
There's too many people to name them all — he said he was inclusive to a fault — but here's a few examples.
Deranged Diction, the state's first hard-core band, included none other than Jeff Ament, a Big Sandy native who up and moved to Seattle and co-founded Pearl Jam. Recording engineer Steve Albini, a Hellgate High School graduate who played in a confrontational "jackhammer punk" band called Just Ducky, went on to record albums by Nirvana, the Pixies and more. The lead singer of The Banned is one Charlie Beaton, whose Big Dipper Ice Cream is now sold across the state. John Dahl, a member of the Bozeman band The Pugs, went on to direct "Rounders" and episodes of TV shows like "Dexter," "True Blood," and more. The late Joe Skyward, who played and promoted underground rock in Bozeman, found a gig with the Posies and Sunny Day Real Estate after departing Montana.
"All of these guys were able to take this thing they had, and the lessons they learned, and take it to the next level, and become successful," he said.
"Charlie Beaton told me all the stuff he learned about managing his band he put into his business practices. You know, bootstrapping stuff and self-promotion and this kind of thing," he said.
The movie has two geographic centers: Missoula and Bozeman, and moves through them chronologically from the late 1970s forward through to the 1990s and Silkworm, one of the most revered bands from Montana and the subject of a documentary unto themselves.
Two people who help tell the story are Tom Kipp, a music critic and historian who played in Missoula bands Ein Heit and Deranged Diction, among others. He helps explain the context for punk's anti-musicianship, which was controversial in larger cities, much less the Northern Rockies.
Mike Morasky of noise-rock band Steel Toe Bath Tub is eloquent, too, about growing up as an outsider in a small town where your interests might be too weird for everyone else. (Billings is mostly represented by Greg Williamson, who talks about playing hardcore there.)
**
Director Kirk LeClaire teaches art at California State University, East Bay, southeast of Oakland. He graduated high school in Billings and attended the University of Montana for about two years before transferred to the San Francisco Art Institute, where he got a master's in painting.
The film was made in collaboration with Lost Sounds Montana, an archival music history project started by Dave Martens, a University of Montana graduate now living in Havre who's played in bands like the Best Westerns.
The previous efforts have resulted in a compilation, "Long Time Comin' (Lost Sounds from the Treasure State, Vol. 1)" and a resurrection of an unreleased album, "Birth," by the '60s-'70s band, The Frantics, who originally hailed from Billings.
LeClaire donated to a fundraiser for the compilation and eventually volunteered to help make an accompanying movie for the 1980s comp. LeClaire isn't a filmmaker — he had an idea and pursued it, eventually shooting and editing the entire thing himself. He's quick to describe the whole thing a DIY effort, shot on an old Canon Rebel and edited on iMovie. Martens said the compilation should be ready this year, and LeClaire would like to give the movie away for free along with it.
The way LeClaire saw it, in that era bands might not be releasing vinyl records anymore, and much of their existence is preserved only in bootleg cassettes or video and film clips.
Bozeman was ahead of Missoula on the technology front, as far as he's been able to tell. A high school teacher, Lynn Merrick, was supportive of bands and helped them set up shows, and shot photos and filmed them.
The film program at MSU also helped. The Pugs, for instance, made their own movie. Bands often filmed their own performances, too.
Missoula, not so much. Only a band called Ein Heit video. For the rest of the bands, like Who Killed Society?, likely the first punk band in the city, audio exists but film does not.
For the Missoula groups, photos and interviews and music video-like effects fill the gap. Ross Best shot a lot of still photos for Missoula bands and provided them, almost "the lone document of those early '80s bands," LeClaire said.
Interviews often make up for the lack of historical footage: Jon Rose, a member of Just Ducky, recounts how the band was hired to play prom in Hot Springs, where they were kicked out after hanging a dead duck from the American flag, among other offenses.
Over in Bozeman, there are great anecdotes about the SOB Barn, a sketchy wooden structure that seemed in peril of burning down from all the cigarettes smoked inside. A member of the Dashing Catholics tells a good story about the oddity of young kids playing in the Filling Station, then a biker bar.
The documentary is discursive, shuttling from story and story, with old photos and audio that will no doubt be new to many viewers. To hear more, you'll have to go see it.