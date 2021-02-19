Opening day for the Big Sky Documentary Film Fest

The 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (Feb. 19-28) is an all-virtual affair.

While the festival organizers will greatly miss the excitement and energy of bringing hundreds of filmmakers and thousands of filmgoers into the heart of Missoula, there is some upside to the new format. For instance, the 87 short and feature nonfiction films curated by the programming team will be accessible to pretty much anyone with a phone, tablet or computer. (In fact, for the first time in the festival's history, a person could watch every film in the lineup — and yes, this is a challenge).

The online platform is very user-friendly. It allows viewers to browse film selections and trailers at their leisure, and to pre-order films they’re interested in so they can guarantee themselves a virtual seat. Details on how to sign up and purchase single-screening tickets, five-film bundles and festival passes can be found at bigskyfilmfest.org.