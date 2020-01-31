'Parasite' is going to win (at least) one Oscar. But is it the right one?

This is what happens when you add Oscar categories. Movies are marginalized, excluded from the category everyone cares most about — best picture — and shunted aside to the kids table. Filmmakers still earn an Oscar, yes. But the awards aren't on an equal footing. Basically, it's the equivalent of a participation trophy in youth sports, a pat on the head and a juice box.

I'm thinking about this in a year in which Bong Joon Ho's masterpiece, "Parasite," could become the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture. And it probably would win if there wasn't a separate Oscar category for foreign-language movies, the newly rechristened "international feature film," that "Parasite" will almost assuredly take.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I really like 'Parasite,' but I love 'The Irishman' too," one Oscar voter told me. "If there weren't two categories, I guess I'd have a harder choice. But the way it stands now, I can vote for both and hopefully see Bong Joon Ho and Martin Scorsese on the stage."