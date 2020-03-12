'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' review: Love is love in beautiful 18th-century story

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We don't see Heloise's face for 20 minutes or so. Sciamma and her invaluable cinematographer, Claire Mathon (who shot "Atlantics," no less expressively), treat her initially like a Hitchcockian object of desire. When we finally get a close-up of Adele Haenel, it's almost comically forthright. Confined to a holy order for much of her young adulthood, she's eager to live what little life of her own she has, before the inevitable marriage she does not want.

The surreptitious games begin. The painting comes together, and the women grow closer and closer, half in secret, half out in the open. At one point Marianne, in voiceover, speaks of the "warm and transparent hue" the human earlobe requires on a canvas. In sunshine or starlight or candlelight, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" captures that same hue.

It's a chamber piece, with no more characters than absolutely necessary. The maid Sophie (Luana Bajrami) harbors her own story, her own secrets. There's a strong sisterhood theme in Sciamma's scenario; when Sophie and company join a nocturnal, ritualistic a cappella song ("La Jeune Fille en Feu," a serious beaut) on the beach one night, it's a genuinely transporting sequence. Not much music finds its way on the soundtrack, but what's there is crucial. Vivaldi's "Violin Concerto in G Minor," heard twice and strategically, ends up crystallizing the love story in ways we don't see coming.