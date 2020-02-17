'Public Trust' documentary takes on public lands issues

Byars previously directed a 2017 documentary, "No Man's Land," about the militia occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, a militia standoff led by members of the Bundy family over what they say is federal overreach.

He was interested in producing another movie about public lands as a whole, and met with Patagonia Films, which also was exploring the idea. Patagonia Films gave him financial backing and a significant amount of creative freedom.

Together, they "laid out the philosophy of the movie without knowing who the characters were going to be, or even what stories we were going to focus on," Byars said.

The film was executive produced by Robert Redford and Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company. Byars worked with producer Jeremy Hunter Rubingh, who was "immersed" in the issues and had the connections to help find protagonists tied to each site.

Byars said they didn't want to use traditional "voice of God" documentary narration and instead focused on people on the ground, including Indigenous activists.

"These are their stories, and you can decide whether you care or not based on their stories," he said. "All three are people who are living this thing the most deeply."