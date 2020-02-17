'Public Trust' documentary takes on public lands issues

A new documentary, "Public Trust," makes an impassioned argument to protect public lands in the United States from efforts to privatize them.
The movie, directed by David Garrett Byars, premiered on Monday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, with a second screening scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18. (See box.)
The 96-minute feature is designed to reach people who don't know much about public lands or the fights over them, and "lay out the case that this is happening, and it's happening fast. So you can't say you don't know," Byars said in an interview.
"What's happening" is told in the context of ongoing struggles over three sites: the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota; and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska. From there, they delve into the history of public lands in the United States and recent efforts to open them to energy development.
"We wanted to find ones that are pretty easy to wrap your head around, 'cause a lot of this public lands fight happens in legal briefs and in courtrooms," Byars said. While public lands in the United States comprise "640 million acres, and are as real as a bag of hammers, the fight over them is almost a legal abstraction."
Byars grew up in Georgia hunting and fishing with his dad, but he wasn't really aware of the concept of public lands. That became more clear after he quit working as a financial analyst and moved to Telluride, Colorado, to ski, and became enamored by the "scale of things" out West and the accompanying "infinite supply of adventure."
Byars previously directed a 2017 documentary, "No Man's Land," about the militia occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, a militia standoff led by members of the Bundy family over what they say is federal overreach.
He was interested in producing another movie about public lands as a whole, and met with Patagonia Films, which also was exploring the idea. Patagonia Films gave him financial backing and a significant amount of creative freedom.
Together, they "laid out the philosophy of the movie without knowing who the characters were going to be, or even what stories we were going to focus on," Byars said.
The film was executive produced by Robert Redford and Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company. Byars worked with producer Jeremy Hunter Rubingh, who was "immersed" in the issues and had the connections to help find protagonists tied to each site.
Byars said they didn't want to use traditional "voice of God" documentary narration and instead focused on people on the ground, including Indigenous activists.
You have free articles remaining.
"These are their stories, and you can decide whether you care or not based on their stories," he said. "All three are people who are living this thing the most deeply."
The introductory protagonist, meanwhile, is Hal Herring, a journalist based in Augusta, Montana, who's been covering public lands for years and is currently writing a book on the subject. He was also featured in "No Man's Land." Herring is a lifelong hunter and climber, and speaks at length about the importance of public lands. (At one point, he says that access to the land is as critical to Americans as founding documents like the Bill of Rights.)
In Utah, they connected with Angelo Baca, a Navajo and Hopi activist. He's the entry point for the discussion of the fight over Bears Ears National Monument, a spiritually and culturally significant area clustered with petroglyphs they compare to a "Library of Congress on the walls"
In Alaska, viewers meet Bernadette Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich'in Steer Committee, which is working to prevent oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, described as "American's Serengeti," where a massive porcupine caribou herd has sustained Indigenous people for generations.
Over in Minnesota, Spencer Shaver, a Minnesotan, has spent his adult life trying to protect the Boundary Waters. He says many people in the area don't own a lot, and so the ability to access public lands is crucial. He's working against a proposed copper mine that could pollute the waters, and he explicitly lays out his fears that it could end up like the Berkeley Pit in Butte.
Elsewhere in the film, Byars interviews Land Tawney of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers about its efforts to organize opposition to legislation to turn federal government lands over to the states; Juanito Vero, a Missoula County commissioner, about ranchers' connections to public lands; Joel Clement, a Department of Interior scientist who resigned over the incoming Trump administration's policies; and more.
Patagonia had already filmed in some of these areas, and provided funding for multiple trips to each place, so there's a significant amount of landscape shots to generate appreciation of the sites.
"There's nothing like being in the redrock canyons of Utah, or the Boundary Waters and going up and experiencing America's Serengeti in ANWR, but we can give people kind of a glimpse of that and say, 'This is it. This is the thing that we're talking about here.' You can touch it, you can taste it, you can go roll around on the ground. It's a real thing. It's tangible. It's not an abstraction," Byars said.
All of these fights are ongoing, meaning Byars has been updating the outro text at the end of the movie right up until the premiere. Each could have been an hour-long segment of its own.
"There's literally an infinite amount of nuance and story to tell about all three of these places," he said.
With the limitations of a film, they have "about 90 minutes at most to get our point across."
He can't think of "any other company" or "any other brand that would take on such a spicy topic" besides Patagonia. (The retailer publicly opposed the Trump administration's decision to shrink the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalanate National Monument by 85%.)
The company is also funding a marketing campaign and roll-out, including community screenings, to raise awareness.
"If these things get gone, they're gone forever," Byars said.