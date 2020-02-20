Retrospective: Oscar-winning duo on making films that matter

The duo said it’s the most difficult film they’ve made, but also the one they’re most proud of.

“We were drawn to make it because Julia’s daughter, my stepdaughter, had cancer when she was 16, so we had had a taste of what childhood cancer was, how hard it was,” Bognar said. “Yet at the same time, we really had no idea how hard it could be, because our daughter had done really well and we didn’t realize with mounting relapses just how tough it gets.”

As you take this journey with these kids, you begin to feel as if you’re part of their family, going through the pain of watching a loved one suffer and eventually grappling with the heart-wrenching decisions they have to make that split some of the families apart.

“We realized when our daughter Lela had cancer that it changes your life. There’s not getting around it,” Reichert said. “It changes your family and it tests you on every level.”

As many of their films do, “A Lion in the House,” features the community they live in and are a part of, so they felt compelled to tell these families' stories. The pair started the project in the ‘90s and followed the families for 10 years. The film was released in 2006 and aired as a special on PBS.

'The Last Truck' and 'American Factory'