Ric Parnell, 'Spinal Tap' drummer and Missoula resident, dies at age 70

Ric Parnell, a virtuoso drummer from “This is Spinal Tap” who called Missoula home, died over the weekend at age 70.

Parnell portrayed Mick Shrimpton, a drummer in Rob Reiner’s 1984 rockumentary, with tributes and obituaries flooding in around the internet on rock and film sites.

Here in Missoula, he was known not just for that classic film credit, but his drum skills.

While other musicians were floored by his ability, he described it simply: “I hit things for a living.”

His “Tap” co-star Harry Shearer wrote, “No one ever rocked harder,” in a Facebook post on Monday.

Parnell also hosted a show on the Trail 103.3 FM called “Spontaneous Combustion,” a reference to Shrimpton’s on-stage explosion.

According to a 2007 Missoulian interview, he was born in London in 1951, the son of a jazz band leader. He picked up music quickly, and by age 16 was touring with Englebert Humperdinck.

In 1970, he joined a prog-rock band called Atomic Rooster. (He said he was fired twice). That led to a gig with an Italian group, Ibis, then one called Nova that decamped for the United States.

Working in Los Angeles, Parnell heard of an audition for what became “Spinal Tap.”

He said he turned down an offer to join Journey to pursue his own studio group, Zoo Drive, which recorded for Bette Midler and Jeff Beck.

As a session musician, he performed on a No. 1 hit, “Mickey,” by Toni Basil.

He left L.A. after a series of hardships — studio work became more difficult to find, and he lost his house to a fire. In the wake of that, he moved back to England and then returned to the U.S. again for a “Spinal Tap” reunion tour and film.

Touring with a blues artist named Joe Houston, he played Missoula four times before deciding to make it his home.

Once here, he gigged with local acts, including Zeppo MT and Eden Atwood, among others.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Ric Parnell, a great musician and an even better friend, has embarked on the journey to the other side. Ric doesn't have the means to cover his end-of-life expenses, including rent, cremation, storage space, and memorial services,” the post says.

