Roxy Theater tests new models and fundraises as winter approaches

She said it’s different than fundraising during a recession, and while they know everyone is struggling, there’s a sentiment that “we’re all in this together.”

“We all want to support everybody, whether it’s your local cinema, or your favorite restaurant, or small business, so whether you’re making a small donation, buying a gift card, getting some curbside to go, I feel like there’s more of an effort by everybody to keep everyone alive together and going,” she said.

The Roxy is home to three film festivals, all of which fell after the start of the pandemic, including the IWFF and the five-year-old Montana Film Festival, a slate of local and boundary-pushing films. Through the end of November, you can log in and watch the Kiddomatic international children’s film festival. A family pass gets you access to the shorts and features from around the world, curated by staff.

Carrie Richer, the artistic director, said that when choosing movies, they kept in mind the “total change” in school and family life for parents and kids. They partnered with Arts Missoula and Spark! Arts program to provide access to the movies — fun but informative and diverse films — and educational materials.