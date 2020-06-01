Roxy to host 'movie parties,' outdoor shows

The "movie parties" will be capped at 30 people, and available by reservation, with tiers of fees depending on group size. A party of up to 12 will cost $200. The renters get to pick the movie or choose one from a selection the Roxy has in its library.

Pending the final inspection by the Missoula City-County Health Department, the parties can start this week. The Phase 2 reopening guidelines allow for movie theaters to reopen at 50 percent of normal capacity with social distancing between non-family member groups. The Roxy's largest theater could hold just over 100 people before the pandemic.

The movie parties are also a way to reopen while controlling contact more carefully than a typical screening that would be open to the public. Renters are choosing who they have in-person interactions with, and won’t be sharing a theater with strangers. They can pay in advance online and preorder concessions (still available mid-movie if you want a refill).

Inside the theater, they're “implementing some control of the seating just to reduce the cleaning time so we know where people were," he said.