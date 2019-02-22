Try 1 month for 99¢
'Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A.'

"Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A." follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of L.A. and the path of an American black cowboy.

 Fireonthehill.la, Courtesy

Here are the Saturday highlights for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which is closing out on Sunday. 

Films

Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Travis Wilkerson retrospective continues. Four more of the renowned documentarian’s films screen today: "Distinguished Flying Cross" (Elks Lodge, 10:45 a.m.); "Accelerated Under-Development: In the Idiom of Santiago Alvarez" (Elks Lodge, 12:30 p.m.); "Los Angeles Red Squad: The Communist Situation in California" (Elks Lodge, 2:30 p.m.) and a special screening of the live-narration film performance "Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?" (MCT, 7:15 p.m.).

Shorts galore: Four blocks of short films screening today, at the Wilma (1 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.) and MCT (11:15 a.m.; 4:15 p.m.).

"Barstow, California" — The film is a poignant, multi-layered portrait of the life and landscape of the Mojave Desert, structured in a loose way like a skeletal blues lost in time. Poet/inmate Stanley “Spoon” Jackson reads excerpts from his autobiography while images of a world suspended, drenched in pure American mythology, are intercut. MCT, 1:45 p.m.

"Small Family, Happy Family" — Mitilesh, a young woman from central India, is recruited by local health workers to get sterilized in a mass surgical "camp." As she decides to undergo the surgery, her narrative is situated in the larger context of population control in India — one that has for decades sacrificed women’s health and reproductive rights in the name of economic progress. MCT, 4:15 p.m.

"Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A." — When a sudden and mysterious fire wipes out the Hill Stable — the last public horse stable in South Central — a culture of urban cowboys comes under threat. This western documentary follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of L.A. and the path of an American black cowboy. Wilma, 6 p.m.

"Desolation Center" — The untold story of a series of Reagan-era guerilla music and art performance happenings in southern California that paved the way for Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella — collective experiences that have become crucial parts of alternative culture in the 21st century. MCT, 10 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

"Distinguished Flying Cross" (Elks Lodge, 10:45 a.m.); "Accelerated Under-Development: In the Idiom of Santiago Alvarez" (Elks Lodge, 12:30 p.m.); "Los Angeles Red Squad: The Communist Situation in California" (Elks Lodge, 2:30 p.m.); "Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?" (MCT, 7:15 p.m.). Travis Wilkerson, director, retrospective artist.

"Dharma" — Nishanth Pio, director. Shorts block, MCT, 11:15 a.m.

"Heroin Hearse" — Ryan Buckley, director. Roughly Delicate — Heqiuzi Wang, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 1 p.m.

"Barstow, California" — Ranier Komers, director.

"Scenes From a Dry City" — Simon Wood and Francois Verster, co-directors. "Hey Little Black Girl" — Lyntoria Newton, director. "The Warming Shed" — Nathan Reich, director. "The Head and the Hand" — Marc Serpa Francouer, director; Robinder Uppal, producer. Shorts block, Wilma, 3:30 p.m.

"Learning to Swim" — Ruth Grimberg, director. "All On A Mardi Gras Day" — Michal Pietrzyk, director. "Small Family, Happy Family" — Annie Munger, director. Shorts block, MCT, 4:15 p.m.

"How We Eat" — Blair Pennington, director. "Harvest Season" — Bernardo Ruiz, director. Elks Lodge, 4:30 p.m.

"Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A." — Brett Fallentine, director; four of the subject cowboys. Wilma, 6 p.m.

"My War" — Julien Fréchette, director. Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.

"Silent Forests" — Mariah Wilson, director. Wilma, 8:30 p.m.

"The Commons" — Michael Galinsky, director. Elks Lodge, 9:30 p.m.

"Desolation Center" — Stuart Swezey, director. MCT, 10 p.m.

Events

Festival headquarters at MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.

