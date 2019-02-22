Here are the Saturday highlights for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which is closing out on Sunday.
Films
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Travis Wilkerson retrospective continues. Four more of the renowned documentarian’s films screen today: "Distinguished Flying Cross" (Elks Lodge, 10:45 a.m.); "Accelerated Under-Development: In the Idiom of Santiago Alvarez" (Elks Lodge, 12:30 p.m.); "Los Angeles Red Squad: The Communist Situation in California" (Elks Lodge, 2:30 p.m.) and a special screening of the live-narration film performance "Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?" (MCT, 7:15 p.m.).
Shorts galore: Four blocks of short films screening today, at the Wilma (1 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.) and MCT (11:15 a.m.; 4:15 p.m.).
"Barstow, California" — The film is a poignant, multi-layered portrait of the life and landscape of the Mojave Desert, structured in a loose way like a skeletal blues lost in time. Poet/inmate Stanley “Spoon” Jackson reads excerpts from his autobiography while images of a world suspended, drenched in pure American mythology, are intercut. MCT, 1:45 p.m.
"Small Family, Happy Family" — Mitilesh, a young woman from central India, is recruited by local health workers to get sterilized in a mass surgical "camp." As she decides to undergo the surgery, her narrative is situated in the larger context of population control in India — one that has for decades sacrificed women’s health and reproductive rights in the name of economic progress. MCT, 4:15 p.m.
"Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A." — When a sudden and mysterious fire wipes out the Hill Stable — the last public horse stable in South Central — a culture of urban cowboys comes under threat. This western documentary follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of L.A. and the path of an American black cowboy. Wilma, 6 p.m.
"Desolation Center" — The untold story of a series of Reagan-era guerilla music and art performance happenings in southern California that paved the way for Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella — collective experiences that have become crucial parts of alternative culture in the 21st century. MCT, 10 p.m.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following film screening
"Distinguished Flying Cross" (Elks Lodge, 10:45 a.m.); "Accelerated Under-Development: In the Idiom of Santiago Alvarez" (Elks Lodge, 12:30 p.m.); "Los Angeles Red Squad: The Communist Situation in California" (Elks Lodge, 2:30 p.m.); "Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?" (MCT, 7:15 p.m.). Travis Wilkerson, director, retrospective artist.
"Dharma" — Nishanth Pio, director. Shorts block, MCT, 11:15 a.m.
"Heroin Hearse" — Ryan Buckley, director. Roughly Delicate — Heqiuzi Wang, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 1 p.m.
"Barstow, California" — Ranier Komers, director.
"Scenes From a Dry City" — Simon Wood and Francois Verster, co-directors. "Hey Little Black Girl" — Lyntoria Newton, director. "The Warming Shed" — Nathan Reich, director. "The Head and the Hand" — Marc Serpa Francouer, director; Robinder Uppal, producer. Shorts block, Wilma, 3:30 p.m.
"Learning to Swim" — Ruth Grimberg, director. "All On A Mardi Gras Day" — Michal Pietrzyk, director. "Small Family, Happy Family" — Annie Munger, director. Shorts block, MCT, 4:15 p.m.
"How We Eat" — Blair Pennington, director. "Harvest Season" — Bernardo Ruiz, director. Elks Lodge, 4:30 p.m.
"Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A." — Brett Fallentine, director; four of the subject cowboys. Wilma, 6 p.m.
"My War" — Julien Fréchette, director. Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
"Silent Forests" — Mariah Wilson, director. Wilma, 8:30 p.m.
"The Commons" — Michael Galinsky, director. Elks Lodge, 9:30 p.m.
"Desolation Center" — Stuart Swezey, director. MCT, 10 p.m.
Events
Festival headquarters at MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.