Here are some highlights for Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Films
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 11 a.m.
Jeff and Michael Zimbalist retrospective continues. Two of the Emmy- and Peabody-winning brothers’ films screen today: "Nossa Chape" (Elks Lodge, 11:15 a.m.) and "Favela Rising" (Elks Lodge, 1:45 p.m).
Two blocks of short films screening today, at MCT (11 a.m.) and the Wilma (1 p.m.).
"Quiet Storm" — In the world of professional sports, no athlete ever came back from a mental health disorder – until Ron Artest. With his selfless public revelation following his title-clinching shot in the 2010 NBA championship, Artest opened the doors wide open for mental health awareness. MCT, 3:45 p.m.
"Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story" — Steven Rinella, acclaimed author and star of the Netflix series "Meateater," directs this examination of the lives of American hunters and their sometimes-complicated relationship to our environment. An honest exploration of the controversies, emotions, and traditions inherent to the most primal human activity. Wilma, 6 p.m.
"Exit Music" — A rare invitation into the world of a young artist dying of cystic fibrosis as he and his family navigate the ominous, sacred, and unmapped journey at the end of life. Equal parts comedy and darkness, the film chronicles the last year, the last breath, and the final creative act of Ethan as he waits the inevitable. Elks Lodge, 6:45 p.m.
"Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax! Records" — Using their independent Chicago retail store and label named Wax Trax! Records, two men take a tribe of outsiders on a ride through the 1980s underground. This accidentally creates a new kind of dance music that begins to gain global recognition. As the label grows in reputation, a series of unfortunate events cascade through Wax Trax! and its two creators, almost causing the label’s history to be lost forever. MCT, 9:15 p.m.
"The Interpreters" — Afghan and Iraqi interpreters serve as a crucial bridge between American soldiers and locals. But as a result of their work with the U.S., many have become targets. Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
Filmmakers in attendance, and a Q&A will follow the film screening.
Events
Festival headquarters at Berkshire Hathaway, 314 N. Higgins Ave.