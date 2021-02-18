‘The Bears on Pine Ridge’ exemplifies the resiliency of Native American youth

The film opens with ominous music, the unimaginable grief of an entire community and the woman trying to hold them all together.
“The Bears on Pine Ridge,” one of this year’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival short docs, explained how the Oglala Sioux Nation of Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota declared a state of emergency in 2015 for high rates of suicide among their youth.
Between Christmas 2014 and June 2015 on Pine Ridge, 11 kids died by suicide and another 176 attempted suicide, according to Indian Health Services. The local Sweetgrass Suicide Prevention Project made contact with 276 kids exhibiting behaviors associated with suicidal ideation in that time, too.
The film quoted the then Oglala Sioux Nation president John Yellow Bird, stating: “We are struggling. We simply cannot bear to lose any more of our children ... Whenever we lose one child, it hurts the spirit and soul of every one of our people.”
Despite the request for federal assistance, they weren’t given enough aid to meet the tribe’s mental health needs and so several residents came together to form suicide prevention programs like Sweetgrass.
Yvonne “Tiny” DeCory is one of the strongest advocates for these kids and has dedicated her life to supporting them.
One of the opening scenes of the film depicts DeCory guiding crying teens with candles and memorial signs in a march. She instructed them to pray for their lost peer, to be there for one another and to never leave the side of their struggling friends.
“This is a hard time for us because we don’t have any answers,” she said to the gathered mourners. “And we can ask each other why, but we’ll never know why because he’s taken everything with him. But you guys have to be there for each other.”
Director Noel Bass became interested in Pine Ridge’s situation in 2011, after he battled mental illnesses himself. He spent time volunteering on the reservation and soon got to know DeCory. They became close over the years as he made more frequent and extensive trips to the reservation and in 2015 he decided to make the film to spread awareness of the issue.
“I'm hoping that people connect with the individuals themselves, that they really feel what they're going through. They feel the crisis. They feel the fear. They feel the reality of the suicide situation,” Bass said. “This isn't just statistics, this isn't just things you could find online or a news broadcast that goes in for a day and covers a story, this is an investment in trying to get people to care.”
The film was created independently by volunteers, Bass said. Nobody worked for pay because they knew it was wrong to make money off of the Lakota people’s grief. The producer and cultural consultant for the film was Sonny Skyhawk, a former actor and activist.
The film explores the complexity of grief within the reservation, which has one of the highest, if not the highest, poverty rates in the country. Though official reports put Pine Ridge’s poverty rate at almost 54%, while the U.S. rate is just under 16%, the Pine Ridge-based nonprofit Re-Member estimates that number is actually more than 80%. The nonprofit also reported the lowest life expectancy in the nation, a large population under 20 years old and teen suicide rates at 150% higher than all of the U.S.
The documentary also dives into the history that has systematically disregarded and oppressed Native Americans, leading to the often grim realities they now face. Lakota cultural teacher Roger White Eyes explained the long-lasting mark left by the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890.
People still visit the mass burial site, where the victims were buried in a 60 by 6 foot deep grave. White Eyes reflected on an interaction he once had with an older woman who had seen the horrors of the massacre and would never forget them. Even though the new generations of Lakota people don’t have memories of the massacre, he said, they still carry the burden of it.
“That’s inside of us,” White Eyes said. “That this country thinks of us like that. And that goes through a young person’s mind and that’s put in there where you’re lower, you’re people were thought of as less than human. And a lot of them take that to heart and then you just want to get away from this world.”
Bass took care to share only the stories and scenes that DeCory and the subjects of the story were comfortable sharing. He wanted to treat the subject matter with respect and do the story justice.
The film shows the stories of loved-ones left behind and of survivors who persevered after suicide attempts or ideation. A mother cried, saying the only thing keeping her going after her son’s death is her Christian faith. A young girl showed her scars, many of them not even a week old. A teen boy said he almost took his own like at 9, and has since lost his two best friends to suicide.
But DeCory offers hope. Both of those kids are a part of the BEAR Project, named for the Lakota word for bear, matȟó, meaning good medicine.
“I've worked with Tiny for years and the kids that she works with are empowered,” Bass said of the project. “And I can't say that enough, these are kids that have been at their lowest to where they tried to kill themselves, and she's given them a safe space.”
DeCory has a space called “The Bear Cave” in the basement of the town’s post office and community center, where kids can meet, do activities and feel safe after school. The program addressed the suicide problems, bullying, grief and other heavy topics, but is also fun. Several members of the BEAR Project participate in performances, where they don colorful animal costumes and dance. DeCory said the kids are hungry for the validation they get from performing.
“It’s the best therapy for them,” DeCory said. “The best therapy for those kids.”
DeCory is a well-known figure among the locals and to have her and the BEAR Project perform is a momentous event for a lot of kids.
One of the current teen BEAR Project members, Tyra, reflected on her first time seeing DeCory. She was in fifth grade and DeCory came to her school and the BEAR Project dancers performed.
“I remember thinking, ‘I was actually happy today. I was like smiling today. I was happy because of them,’” Trya said. “And I remember feeling like ‘I want to do that. I want to be able to be this person that like everybody loves.’”
Tyra’s voiceover was accompanied by scenes of energetic dancers and a large crowd of young kids cheering like they were sports fans in a football arena. They had fun and goofed off and the room was full of smiling faces.
“It wasn't until I started really collaborating with Tiny and learned about the BEAR program and things like that, where I said, ‘Okay, you know this is a hopeful project, and this is something that is inspirational and positive,’” Bass said.
The kids of the BEAR Project shared their stories, they spread joy through dancing and they refused to give up.
Even when Sweetgrass lost funding less than a year into the state of emergency, DeCory never gave up either. She knew the suicides would keep happening if nobody was there to help. So she’d help, money or no money.
“I feel like I just don’t have a choice, you know?” DeCory said. “I don’t have a choice to quit. Because that’s not me.”