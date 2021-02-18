‘The Bears on Pine Ridge’ exemplifies the resiliency of Native American youth

“This is a hard time for us because we don’t have any answers,” she said to the gathered mourners. “And we can ask each other why, but we’ll never know why because he’s taken everything with him. But you guys have to be there for each other.”

Director Noel Bass became interested in Pine Ridge’s situation in 2011, after he battled mental illnesses himself. He spent time volunteering on the reservation and soon got to know DeCory. They became close over the years as he made more frequent and extensive trips to the reservation and in 2015 he decided to make the film to spread awareness of the issue.

“I'm hoping that people connect with the individuals themselves, that they really feel what they're going through. They feel the crisis. They feel the fear. They feel the reality of the suicide situation,” Bass said. “This isn't just statistics, this isn't just things you could find online or a news broadcast that goes in for a day and covers a story, this is an investment in trying to get people to care.”

The film was created independently by volunteers, Bass said. Nobody worked for pay because they knew it was wrong to make money off of the Lakota people’s grief. The producer and cultural consultant for the film was Sonny Skyhawk, a former actor and activist.