'The House That Rob Built': A love letter to longtime Lady Griz coach

A large chunk of the player interviews throughout the documentary were shot during this reunion weekend, as Harrington said more than 100 women showed up representing every decade of Selvig’s career.

“We weren’t telling a story about one season. We wanted to start from the beginning, so having some of those girls come back … to get them on camera was really, really key,” she said.

The women paint a picture of a man who took the reins of the Lady Griz at a time when women weren’t seen as serious athletes and, through passion and grit, inspired generations of players and fans by raising the team to national prominence.

The film uses footage from games dating back to the late '70s, highlighting Selvig’s animated and intense coaching style and spotlighting major career moments, including some of their first sold-out games at Dahlberg Arena, NCAA tournament appearances and Big Sky Conference championships over the years.

The same excitement and electricity that grew as the Lady Griz triumphed throughout Selvig’s career builds throughout the film as well, making you feel as if you’re on the team’s journey with them. The players echo that sentiment, saying how the Lady Griz felt like a sisterhood and a family under Selvig and still does.