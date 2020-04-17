'The Kingdom': Documentary takes you into fungi's essential role

He's part of a duo with fellow scientist Anne Madden who represent researchers trying to find novel forms of fungi and their potential uses. As they explain, there's vast amounts that we don't understand about fungi.

What we do understand goes back to the beginning of life on land, as fungi help make that movement possible, and then filling the atmosphere with oxygen. These sections, including a section on dinosaurs, get a boost from CGI.

The sprint through history includes a brief section on yeast and theories about its role in the development of human society from hunting and gathering to agriculture. (Some believe that the first grains were cultivated for alcohol. Beer is sterile, an important trait in time when bacteria were rampant and penicillin, another landmark thanks to fungi, wasn't yet discovered.) Dunn and Madden take us on a brief detour into their efforts to explore alternative yeasts for brewing. Most, they point out, will taste awful, but they eventually find a wasp-based yeast that their brewer-collaborator turns into a tasty pint.

That's the fun example. Gerry Wright, another researcher, explains fungus, in their never-ending war with bacteria, develop novel forms of resistance that we can't yet recreate in a lab. As bacteria evolve, scientists look to fungi, sometimes even common soil-based forms, for new ways to secure antibiotics.