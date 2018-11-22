Can the most popular movies at the community cinema say something about the community?
If so, let's take an informal personality test for Missoula moviegoers by examining the greatest hits at the nonprofit Roxy Theater.
The top-grossing film of all time (or, at least since 2013, when the nonprofit began screening films year-round) is the art house hit you'd expect: Guillermo de Toro's "The Shape of Water," which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2018.
Coming in at No. 2 is Greta Gerwig's 2017 coming-of-age directorial debut, "Lady Bird," losing out by only a few hundred dollars.
The No. 3 and 4 spots belong to 2018 films, and show that audiences weren't seeking escapism.
It was a year for documentaries about the feats of individuals, whether a rock climber ("Free Solo") or Supreme Court justice ("RBG"). While the Mister Rogers film "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" didn't make the Top 10 of all time, it was yet another 2018 documentary that drew crowds.
"Look at those three films and look at Missoula, Montana. It sort of tells you a little story right there," said Mike Steinberg, the theater's executive director.
While the Roxy has shown plenty of documentaries in the past, he said those three have performed better than many fiction films.
"There have been so many nonfiction films that we've had interest in because we felt like they're good for our community, or would connect nicely to organizations in our community, or that we just thought, these are going to be great films and certainly worth bringing to community, that haven't performed," he said.
"Free Solo" documents Alex Honnold's unprecedented climb of El Capitan, all 3,000 feet, without any ropes. Adding to the drama, directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and their crew know that they're either filming a world record, or potentially watching a close friend plummet to his death.
The advance hype was strong enough that the film people started buying tickets almost a month in advance, according to Steinberg.
The Roxy typically screens a first-run film for a week, then evaluates the turn-out before extending it for another week.
"Free Solo" pulled in "more business than any film did in four weeks," Steinberg said. "We looked at our highest-grossing films and looked at the first four weeks, and nothing came close to that."
It was also surprising that two of those documentaries — "RBG" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" — sold so well during summertime. Oftentimes, nonfiction does well in other times of year, like the film about author and activist James Baldwin, "I Am Not Your Negro," which premiered here in March after the Oscars, Steinberg said.
It's not to say that the Roxy hasn't found success in the past with documentary films.
Each year, there's the International Wildlife Film Festival, for instance. The theater screens event-style nonfiction movies, like Michael Moore's projects and "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power."
Every year, the Roxy shows around a hundred documentaries, not including the International Wildlife Film Festival, often in conjunction with a local organization or business sponsor whose cause aligns with the film, but those are likely a single-night screening.
"Will it encourage us to play more documentaries? Again, we're already playing them, and maybe we'll have a tendency to go for one that we wouldn't have because it reminds us of the success of 'Free Solo' or 'RBG,'" Steinberg said.
For instance, they expect a strong turnout for "Brewmaster," a new documentary about the craft-beer world, a safe bet for Missoula. It's sponsored by Imagine Nation and Great Burn breweries and Summer Sun, which sells microbrews and home-brewing supplies.
Some series require financial support, such as the 35-millimeter series, where movies are shown on a film projector donated from The Wilma. He said that series, which so far has shown "Red Skies of Montana," "Young Frankenstein" and "The Slaughter Rule," has "become very successful, and part of that success has been that we have sponsors that help defer the cost of bringing in these film prints."
***
The Roxy programs first-run films; has series that are programmed with outside groups, like this month's Indigenous Cinema or Out at the Roxy, its LGBTQI feature; and schedules timely one-off classics. December, for instance, has plenty of seasonal flavor.
"December, you gotta show holiday movies. And there's so many movies people want to see in the theater. They want to see 'Elf.' They want to see 'It's A Wonderful Life,' they want to see 'Die Hard,' you know. Of course, you could watch it on your phone while you're traveling on a crosstown bus. That's the joy of modern technology," he said. (Spoilers ahead). "The great thing is to come to a movie theater with 120 other people who want to see 'Die Hard,' who want to cheer at Bruce Willis, and Alan Rickman, and watch him get kicked off the building at the end. Then it's suddenly Christmas once that happens."
Elsewhere during the month, they have a series on director Hal Ashby that caters to local film nerds. They'll show "Shampoo," "Harold & Maude" and "Being There," plus "Hal," the documentary on the filmmaker himself. The series is called "Happy Halidays," and the quirky title gave it a sense of urgency. "When else could you do 'Happy Halidays' except in December?" Steinberg said.
The Swedish director Ingmar Bergman would turn 100 this year, so you can catch "Fanny and Alexander," his last theatrical release.
One of the office walls is dedicated to an idea board that's crammed with ideas they can use for series.
"Often it's related to a filmmaker or an actor. 'Solid Goldblum' is one that's on the way. A solid month of Jeff Goldblum movies. Again, sometimes the title is too good," he said.
Programming the brand-new features is different. Some are more obvious than others, such as the end of the year when studios roll out their prestige pictures that they'll promote for awards.
Other times of year can be more challenging. Oftentimes, the first-run films will open in major cities and play for several weeks before moving to 200 to 300 screens in smaller markets. By then, the Roxy staff can look at the reception (critical and audience-wise) and determine whether it would work here.
And they try to account for their own taste, too, since there are "dozens of movies that get talked about and we don't bring in," Steinberg said. "Sure, I'd like to see that, everyone at the table would, but maybe that won't extend beyond the table," he said.