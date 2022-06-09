Things to do: Album release show, 'We Burn Like This' screening, Wildfire fundraiser

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Lee Rizzo album release show on campus

(Saturday, June 11)

Missoula vocalist Lee Rizzo released her debut album, “Moon Light Moon,” earlier this year.

When it came time for a release show, Rizzo wanted to bring some of her many collaborators onto a big stage. She booked the Dennison Theatre, which can accommodate an opening act, Lerch, and guests including Jordan Demander, Roger Moquin, Mite Aswell, her “Night Choir,” and many more.

Tickets are available at EventBrite.com. They cost $25, with proceeds going to the Mother Moon Project which helps “connect essential pre- and post-natal services to families in need.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Imagine Nation’s 7th anniversary party

(Saturday, June 11)

Imagine Nation Brewing Company, the city’s resident brewery/community center, is marking its seventh anniversary.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there are community activities; from 1-3 p.m., an event with a new coalition, Common Good Missoula, called “Imagining the world as it should be and thinking about the world as it is,” and from 2-4 p.m., the brewery’s Imagine Ireland Irish music circle.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio fundraiser

(Wednesday, June 15)

Wildfire Ceramic Studio is holding its annual fundraiser at Highlander Beer on Wednesday.

The studio was founded by 20-something artists in the summer of 2020 as a way to create affordable studio space, plus an exhibition gallery.

Last year’s fundraiser brought in $2,600, according to co-founder Stephanie Dishno, which goes toward its facilities at 2502 Murphy Unit A off West Broadway. In the past year, the studio has ticked off a number of activities: 11 gallery shows, including four solo shows for emerging artists; an online consignment shop; space for nine artists; $2,500 for its BIPOC Women in the Ceramic Arts Fellowship. Artist Chanel McNamara will come here to work later this summer.

It runs from 5-8 p.m. at Highlander. You can throw your own pottery, enter raffles and a silent art auction, and hear music by indie-rock band Cry Baby, which counts Wildfire resident Stella Nall among its members.

For more information on Wildfire, head to wildfireceramicstudio.com.

Montana indie film at the Roxy

(Thursday, June 16)

“We Burn Like This,” a Montana-made indie film, is making a return run in western Montana.

Director-screenwriter Alana Waksman was living in Missoula during 2016, when anti-Semitic fliers began appearing around Missoula. Waksman, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, began working on her script, which was shot in in Missoula, Billings and Butte.

Her protagonist, Rae, is a Jewish 20-something coming to terms with her own past and her family’s trauma in the wake of anti-Semitic incidents, based on ones that happened in Montana after the 2016 election.

The movie screened last year at film festivals in Missoula and Billings; in addition to similar ones around the U.S. and abroad. You can read an in-depth article on the making of the film at bit.ly/burn-like-this.

The local screening is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Roxy Theater Tickets are available at theroxytheater.org. Waksman will participate in a Q&A afterward.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.