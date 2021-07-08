Things to do: Grateful Dead doc, bookstore celebration

A quick guide to upcoming events in the Missoula area in the next week.
Dual celebration at Fact & Fiction
(Friday, July 9)
Go celebrate two occasions at one of your local bookstores this week. Mara Panich, the longtime manager at Fact & Fiction, officially became owner this spring. And she also published her first collection, “Blood is Not the Water,” through Foothills Publishing’s Montana Poets Series. Stop by the store for readings starting at 7 p.m. It will be available on Zoom and posted online afterward for those who can’t make it.
‘High Fidelity’ on the Hip Strip
(Sunday, July 11)
Channel your inner music snob and learn the error of the attitude (and the joy of collecting vinyl) when the classic comedy drama “High Fidelity” plays on Hip Strip Movie Night.
It will queue up at 8:30 p.m. in the Missoula Senior Center parking lot and is free admission, courtesy of the Roxy Theater, Clyde Coffee and Ear Candy Music.
Bring your own chair or rent one on site. Concessions available for purchase.
Club Soda at the Roxy Garden
(Wednesday, July 14)
Watch Missoula actors dive into the deep end of improv with a fully improvised show.
The cast members of the Club Soda troupe are Casey Chapman, Ken Grinde, Kelly Bouma and Bente Grinde plus guests. It starts at 7 p.m., $10 per person, limited seating. You can buy in advance at theroxytheater.org.
‘Long Strange Trip’ on the big screen
(July 9-15)
Relive the story of the Grateful Dead among your fellow enthusiasts in a theater, when the Roxy opens this 238-minute opus on the legendary band.
Head to theroxytheater.org or see this week’s movie listings for times.
Jazz at the ZACC
(Thursday, July 15)
Hear jazz vocalist Patti Nolan and the Jim Driscoll Trio put their stamp on classics in the intimate environs of the ZACC Show Room. The full band includes Driscoll (piano), Pete Hand (bass) and Ed Stalling (drums).
Tickets are $10, available in advance at zootownarts.org or at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Music in the Sound Garden
(Thursday, July 15)
Songwriters get the full listening experience for the Music in the Sound Garden series. The Roxy provides the stage setting out back, and the Montana Area Music Association lines up the talent.
The performers this entry are Missoula acoustic songsmiths Jackson Holte and Dusty the Kid.
It starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $15.
Backyard theater
(Thursday-Friday, July 15-16)
A new entity, Missoula Backyard Theater, will give a first look at a timely sounding new play, "Rent or Die: A Housing Farce," through a live reading.
It was written by Jesse Brenneman and Ken Grinde, with the cast: Erin Agner, Jesse Brenneman, Maisie Gospodarek, Linda Grinde, Hudson Therriault, Jeff Medley, Ann Peacock and ET Varney.
It's at 8 p.m. in the backyard of 317 S. Third St. W. It's $10 with a "pay what you want" option. Go to missoulabackyardtheater.org.
Theater delivered via smartphone
(Through July 18)
Take a walk and experience a play with the Montana Repertory Theatre’s new smartphone app, GoPlay!.
For “The Phantom Bride,” you’ll experience a story through video clips, audio and text delivered through a geolocation app that unlocks content on your phone when you reach selected locations on the Hip Strip, the river trail and downtown. The story centers on a media arts intern, a problematic boss and Mary MacLane, the Butte author who shocked and was adored by readers for her confessional style.
Go to montanarep.com for more information.