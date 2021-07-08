Things to do: Grateful Dead doc, bookstore celebration

Dual celebration at Fact & Fiction

Go celebrate two occasions at one of your local bookstores this week. Mara Panich, the longtime manager at Fact & Fiction, officially became owner this spring. And she also published her first collection, “Blood is Not the Water,” through Foothills Publishing’s Montana Poets Series. Stop by the store for readings starting at 7 p.m. It will be available on Zoom and posted online afterward for those who can’t make it.