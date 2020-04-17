'Tigerland': Film explores young man's relationship with tigers

Sankhala, unafraid of popularity, angered his friends, colleagues, businessmen and politicians in his quest to protect tigers. "He pleased nobody," a colleague says. Kaufmann uses interviews with descendants and a visit to a contemporary tiger preserve to relate his life story. The tigers, once abundant, were considered a nuisance that deserved to be hunted, either for sport or to protect herds. Sankhala's commitment was such that he embarked on a one-person survey of the country's population. The numbers were startling, enough that they were made into a protected species by 1972. The filmmakers' visits to the preserves offer some lovely shots of the animals quietly moving freely. We also learn how Sankhala viewed tigers as a means to protect the entire ecosystem — he even wished for his body to be left in the woods, part of a cycle, and not even a plank of wood wasted to cremate him.