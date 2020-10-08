'Two Eyes': Writing queer stories back into the old and new West

The sixth annual Montana Film Festival continues Friday-Sunday, with five feature films plus shorts blocks — including many movies that aren’t yet available on streaming platforms. For $20, you can get a pass and watch the films whenever you want during the festival. Head to montanafilmfestival.org for more details.

An English painter named Dihlon (Benjamin Rigby) departs Helena in 1868 to follow his muse on the frontier with the aid of an Indigenous guide, Jacey (Kiowa Gordon). Before they leave, a characteristically salty (and racist) fellow tells him he needs to go find the real truth with his own two eyes.

From there, Travis Fine’s feature disposes with cliches of Western films, modern or historical, and sets about revising what was always revisionism in the first place. It’s a journey of self-discovery, but it’s focused on the queer community that’s been written out of most stories set in the West.

Journeys plural would be more accurate — it’s a triptych, with three timelines and pairs of protagonists in each.

