UM student's film documents calving season during one of harshest winters on record

Lou found the Bignell family through connections in town. Their ranch sits between Helmville and Ovando and comprises nearly 20,000 acres, 10,000 of which are leased to someone else and 10,000 of which they work on their own, he said.

“It’s just really remote and it’s in the middle of nowhere,” Lou said. The film features aerial drone shots to establish the vast, unforgiving landscape where the Bignells work.

Lou spent several days and nights on the ranch, sleeping for an hour or two at a time on a pile of hay in the “C-section room” of one of the family’s barns. The ranch only has to perform one or two C-sections each calving season, so the warm room is usually open for resting, he said.

“They offered me a bedroom for me to stay overnight, but I never used that bedroom because they worked 24/7,” he said. “What interested me the most was how they work at night, so I just stayed up with them. I didn’t really sleep.”

To give a true sense of the around-the-clock nature of ranching, he wanted to be with the family on the job as much as possible, adding the ranch hands check the cows every hour, day and night.