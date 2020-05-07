Virtual International Wildlife Film Festival reaches nearly every state, 25 countries

This year, some 1,600 passes were sold for the weeklong event that featured more than 80 films from around the world. Richer said the virtual nature of the festival allowed filmmakers to engage people in their hometowns, giving the IWFF a farther reach than it had in the past.

“It really became international and I think that’s because so many of our filmmakers from this year, and years past, are international and so they just shared with their communities and it became a cool global thing,” Richer said, adding they had some films come out of nowhere with large amounts of views and realized the filmmakers had been promoting links to their festival screenings via Facebook and Instagram.

“We had this one film, ‘Wild and Wool,’ and it had more views than anyone else,” Richer said, adding the Bozeman-based filmmakers wracked up more than 4,000 views on their 20-minute short film about the interaction between bighorn sheep and domestic herds in the American West. “They just did such a great job of telling people about the event and sharing the link really well and I think it just shows you the power of social media and word of mouth.”