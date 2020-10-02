Virtual Montana Film Festival kicks off next week with 5 features, 23 shorts

With films made in the Treasure State and around the world, the sixth annual Montana Film Festival kicks off next week in a virtual format.

Running Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 8-11, the festival includes five feature films and several shorts that attendees can stream from the comfort of their homes using an online video platform called Xerb.

“The 2020 film selections feature an even balance of male and female directors, as well as stories from a wide variety of experiences from all over the world,” according to a press release.

Two Montana-made films will have their Montana premieres, including “Cowboys,” filmed in Kalispell, and “Two Eyes,” shot in Montana and California.

“Cowboys,” directed by Anna Kerrigan, follows a recently separated couple who disagree about their son’s sexual identity. The father, Troy (Steve Zahn), wanting his son Joe (Sasha Knight) to live as his authentic self, runs away with him into the Montana wilderness.

“Two Eyes,” follows three characters from three different time periods, including an artist in late 19th century Montana. Directed by Travis Fine, the film explores gender, love and grief and features Montana-based actors Amber Rose Mason, Sam Enemy Hunt and Lily Gladstone.