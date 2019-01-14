From a new biopic on skier-filmmaker Warren Miller to movies about gun violence, Montana underground music, stand-up comedy, war in Syria, or the story of the Gorge, there's probably a movie for everyone at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
On Monday, the 16th annual event announced its program, culled from a record number of submissions.
The committee sifted through about 2,000 hopefuls for the 10-day event. They came up with a final cut of 66 feature-length movies and 102 shorts that will screen from Feb. 15-24 in theaters and venues around downtown Missoula.
To help audiences find the right movie, they divide up into thematic strands on the website, with categories such as "Activism & Justice," "All Abilities," "Natural Facts," "Stranger Than Fiction," "Younger Than Yesterday" and more.
With that many movies, expect diverse subject matter with a few through-lines, said senior programmer Michael Workman. Movies about refugees and the fallout of war are present. So are movies that aren't necessarily environmental, but "are about the human relationship to the environment and that changing landscape," he said.
Executive director Rachel Gregg said that there were many films last year that had a satirical bent on the political environment. "This year, I think we're facing the reality and the consequences of it, and it's a little bid darker and a little big sadder," referring to movies that tackle immigration, poverty, structural inequality, or how regular people are "participating in the process in their own communities."
The festival, billed as the largest of its kind in terms of number of films and number of days west of the Mississippi, does have a regional flavor to some movies.
"We have a number of films that are really anchored in the theme of the American West," she said. For instance, TV host and author Steve Rinella is bringing a new movie, "Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story," about hunting and contemporary issues surrounding it.
Last year, total attendance was "just shy" of 20,000, with 16,000 individual attendees. With its size, organizer are focused more on quality more than new events, and ways it can connect the movies with viewers.
"Instead of doing a splashy V.R. display or audio documentaries, we're really focusing on getting people out to films that really deserve a great audience," she said.
The opening night movie is "Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story," a feature-length examination of the skier/director, in its Northwest premiere.
Each year, the festival retrospectives look back at the careers of notable directors, this time both alums of the event.
"They both have very different, distinct filmmaking styles but both of them have deep ties to Big Sky in one way or another," Workman said.
Travis Wilkerson filters radical politics through experimental techniques in a style called "third cinema."
"Travis is very much a disruptor, and a departure from the conventional filmmaker," Gregg said.
His film, "An Injury to One," examined the lynching murder of labor organizer Frank Little and the industrial history of Butte. It screened at the festival in 2004 and won the Big Sky Award. His latest movie, "Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?" takes as its starting point the story of his great-grandfather, who murdered a black man in the 1940s and went unpunished.
NPR said the film "remains a searing, one-of-a-kind creation. Wilkerson opens up an uncomfortable discussion on race in America and he doesn't give himself or the audience an inch of intellectual remove from the topic. Few films can be artful and blunt at the same time, and fewer still are willing to interrogate themselves as thoroughly as their subjects."
At Big Sky, Wilkerson will narrate the documentary live, as he's done in the past.
The other retrospective subjects are Jeff and Michael Zimbalist. Jeff's movie, "Favela Rising," about Rio de Janeiro's slums, won the Best Feature award at Big Sky in 2005. The siblings' 2018 film, "Nossa Chape" looks at a Brazilian soccer team, Chapeoense, in the wake of a fatal plane crash the claimed many players and staff.
"They've been making a prolific amount of documentaries over the past years and so we were interested in revisiting their work and seeing where they'e come," Workman said.
The thread of Montana-made films is eclectic. A new movie, " … so good I can't take it," dives into the history of 1980s punk and new wave in Missoula; "The Warming Shed" is an "beautiful observational film" set on a cattle ranch outside Miles City during winter, Workman said; and "The Blackfeet Flood" revisits a major flood on the reservation in the 1960s.
For the second year, the festival will host its Native Filmmaker Initiative.
"Generally, we know that people who come to Big Sky enjoy indigenous documentary film and so last year we decided, 'let's be more intentional about how we select those films to make sure that Native artists are involved in the process,'" Gregg said. That meant selecting films on Native issues made by indigenous directors and producers and creating a special fellowship.
This year, seven filmmakers from around the United States and Canada will attend the festival, all-expenses paid, with special events geared toward professional development.
The DocShop filmmaker conference, which usually sees around 700 people attend, is titled "Documentary Filmmaking in the Age of Information," with visiting industry professionals from Kickstarter, Atlantic Media and the New York Times Op Docs. At the shorts pitch with the Tribeca Film Institute, filmmakers will compete for $25,000 in funding.