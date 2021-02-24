What to stream on Wednesday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Fest

Spotlight – Shorts Block 9: Family Matters

“Águiles (Eagles)” — Along the scorching southern border in Arizona, only an estimated one out of every five missing migrants is ever found. This is the story of one group of searchers, the Águilas del Desierto. Comprised largely of immigrant Latinos, once a month these volunteers — construction workers, gardeners and domestic laborers by day — set out to recover the missing, reported to them by loved ones often thousands of miles away. World premiere, Mini Competition. (14 min); “The Bears on Pine Ridge” — As the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation declares a state of emergency following a devastating youth suicide crisis, a respected Lakota grandmother leads the tribe’s prevention efforts while mentoring a young group of survivors to help bring hope and awareness to the reservation. World premiere. Big Sky Award Competition. (39 min) Content and trigger warning: The content and discussion in this film will include topics that may be emotionally and intellectually challenging to people suffering from ideations and PTSD surrounding self-injurious behavior and/or thoughts of suicide. This film is intended for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised; “Alimamy: A Father’s Burden” — Alimamy wants the best for his children. But as a farmer in a small rural village community in Sierra Leone, he faces a daily struggle just to meet his family’s basic needs. Despite his limited resources he embarks on an adventurous journey to help his kids get an education. Will he succeed? Northwest premiere. (40 min).