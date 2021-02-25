What to watch on Thursday at the Big Sky Doc Film Fest

“Snowy” — Snowy, a 4-inch-long pet turtle, has lived an isolated life in the family basement. With help from a team of experts and his caretaker, Uncle Larry, we ask: Can Snowy be happy, and, if so, what would it take? Northwest premiere. (13 min.); “Halpate” — Considered a staple of Florida tourism, alligator wrestling has been performed by members of the Seminole Tribe for over a century. As the practice has changed over the years, "Halpate" profiles the hazards and history of the spectacle through the words of the tribe’s alligator wrestlers themselves, and what it has meant to their people’s survival. Northwest premiere. (14 min). “Sarna” — A story of howls, barks and desolate glances on the outskirts of the Pan American Highway, where most of the inhabitants are stray dogs that roam through the gray and melancholic streets. North American premiere. (18 min). “Blue Frontier” — A Serbian man has spent his entire life searching for the biggest fish in the blue Danube. Two rivals — one on the surface of the water, and the other, concealed within the depths of the mighty river. Every sunrise sees the old fisherman attempt to lure the river giant from hiding. Northwest Premiere. (20 min); “Khoniyar’s Children” — In a small village in Iran, four siblings, all over 70 and never married, live together. The villagers shun them, as they believe they are doomed, damned or both, leaving the brothers and sisters to live out their lives in solitude. World premiere. Short competition. (30 min.)