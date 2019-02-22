The winners are in.
On Friday night, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival announced the top films in its four competitions, all of which will screen again for the public on Sunday.
According to the news release, the juries picked one winner with the option for a second award for "artistic vision."
In the Short and Mini-Doc categories, the winners "automatically qualify for consideration" for an Oscar in the Documentary Shorts competition.
Here are the categories and winners:
Mini-doc (films 15 minutes and under)
Winner: "Scenes from a Dry City"
Directed by Simon Wood and Francois Verster (South Africa, 13 minutes)
"Gripped by a fear of drought, ‘Scenes from a Dry City’ uses the lens of water to explore Cape Town South Africa’s current water crisis. Juxtaposing vignettes in different areas of the city, the film examines how the scarcity of man’s most precious resource causes cracks in the city’s complex social fabric."
Jury: Maikiko James, Talena Sanders, Jeff Zimbalist
Mini-doc artistic vision award: "Lotus"
Directed by Mohammadreza Vatandoust, (Iran, 13 minutes)
Jury comment:
"We chose to give an artistic vision award to one film whose artistry and craftsmanship stood out. For its controlled and intentional use of pacing, natural light, and mis-en-scéne; its disciplined focus on one woman's painfully patient, singular mission; and its innovative subjective motifs rich with symbolism and emotion, we give this award to 'Lotus.' "
Short competition (films between 15 and 40 minutes)
Winner: "St. Louis Superman"
Directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan (USA, 28 minutes)
"Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community."
Jury: Mia Bruno, Emily Buder, Eric Gulliver
Short artistic vision award
"El Dieserto"
Directed by Carly Jakins, Jared Jakins (USA, 19 minutes)
Jury comment:
"This film speaks volumes without saying a word. The film is stunning and spare. The verité cinematography and attention to intimate spaces communicated much about human isolation, climate struggles and the life of migrant workers and the intersection therein. It was a bold artistic vision to exclude dialogue that paid off. An exemplary use of cinema to convey anguish-both environmental and human, 'El Desierto' is proof that a telling documentary does not necessarily need words to underscore its point.
Big Sky Award
For films that artistically honor the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West.
Winner: "The Blessing"
Directed by Hunter Robert Baker, Jordan Fein, (USA, 74 minutes)
"Personal and crucial, 'The Blessing' follows a Navajo coal miner raising his secretive daughter as a single father, and struggling with his part in the irreversible destruction of their sacred mountain at the hands of America’s largest coal producer."
Jury: Ben Popp, Sean Flynn and Michael Zimbalist
Big Sky artistic vision award
"Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A."
Directed by Brett Fallentine (USA, 86 minutes)
Jury statement:
"The jury also decided to award an artist vision prize to 'Fire on the Hill' by Brett Fallentine, which transported us into the unexpected world of urban cowboys struggling for personal freedom and for the well-being of their community. The film's masterful visual storytelling and deeply empathetic portrayal of its subjects builds on the artistic tradition of the Western genre while complicating and expanding the mythology that has defined the American West."
Feature competition (films over 40 minutes in length)
Winner: "Pariah Dog"
Directed by Jesse Alk (USA, 77 minutes)
"A poetic documentary focusing on several eccentric street dog caretakers in Kolkata, India. Shot over three years, the film paints a kaleidoscopic picture of the city of Kolkata, seen through the prism of four outsiders and the dogs they love."
Jury: Toni Bell, Robert Chang, Bahman Nooraei
Feature artistic vision award
"Dark Eden"
Directed by Jasmin Herold and Michael Beamish (Germany, 80 minutes)
Jury comment:
"A wildfire, cancer, oil, and the need for work: 'Dark Eden' is a self-awakening descent into a toxic reality of our modern world. A deeply personal and moving story about love, life, and death in one of the world’s most destructive industries, the Canadian oil sands."