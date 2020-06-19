15 Missoula albums to check out on Bandcamp this Friday

The Missoula duo of Aaron Johnson and Charlie Apple supplemented their electronic dance music with field recordings captured in the Georgetown Lake area to create a unique pastoral feel to music more closely associated with dance floors.

S_nya

This producer’s instrumental beat tapes flow in and out of focus, with chopped-up drums chopping along beneath samples from jazz, soul and myriad other genres. Fans of Dilla, Madlib and ‘90s hip-hop will find plenty to enjoy here. See his instrumental albums, “One,” and “Maua,” or his collaboration with rapper Ra Bes.

Sasha Bell Band, "Love is Alright"

A member of indie-rock band Essex Green, Bell goes solo with backing from old friends along with new ones in Missoula. A true songsmith, Bell’s baroque pop is elegantly arranged and completely modern.

Shahs, “Vineland”