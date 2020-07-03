A Missoula band recorded an apocalypse-themed concept album before COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cory Fay didn't know the pandemic was coming when he started writing “Greetings from the Apocalypse Club,” an end-times love story and concept album the Missoula indie-rock songwriter, and his group, the Good Goddamn, recorded several years ago. But COVID can't help but change the way you listen to it now that they've released it.

Take one song, “Shadowboxing.” Over melancholy '70s chamber pop, Fay quietly sings wounding lines like this:

“Now is the time of all our great undoing

Now is when everything goes away

This is how I’m going to remember you when you’re gone

If anybody even remembers you anyway”

The context is a storyline about two people, Cory and Ash, who’ve become separated, venture out to find each other, and hope to reunite at a watering hole, the Apocalypse Club, located on a Montana ski hill as the world seems on the brink of collapse.

Fay and company wrote and arranged most of these songs back in winter 2017 and spring 2018, ambitiously tying all these tracks together with repeated musical motifs and interludes that range from Tom Waits-style cabaret to mini-overtures.