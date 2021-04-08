A Missoula musician's year, from lost gigs to parody meditations

The reaction was worrying to him in some ways, because it was so strong.

“The overall response to that digitally was … a greater two-day experience than any other thing I’ve recorded,” he said.

People told him that they’ve listened to them days in a row, which worries him because they are a joke. They often switch beats between soothing straight-up talk and spiraling into negativity that read's absurd in context.

Some didn't require that much preparation, “more like the guided meditation that I give myself,” he said.

One, “Your Job Sucks,” is a monologue he’s already given. It’s a “thing that I have done to people, not only to myself, but I've done to people like traveling in a car and being like, you know, I just got to be honest with you. Your job is terrible. You have to find a different job. Like your job annoys me. And I hate your job. And it makes me mad because you just talk about your job,” he said.

Another is a quiet beach scenario, disrupted by some nearby Frisbee players. Another set of tracks assure the listener that it’s their former partner’s fault, not theirs. (For the record, he thinks everybody should be in therapy, particularly those who need it, and they should not consult any podcasts or apps for that kind of care.)