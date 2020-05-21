A Montana band honed its style playing online before covid

Their new single, “Everything Utopian,” was recorded live, with some postproduction, from their respective cities, with a free software program called JamKazam. (They’re switching over to a different set-up, JackTrip, soon. The pandemic has increased interest in JamKazam and, with it, reliability issues.)

They grew comfortable enough to use the software live years ago, and have performed at the Missoula Art Museum and the VFW, with the Montana members on stage and Nichols piped in remotely.

“Everything Utopian,” recorded last November and given its timely title before COVID-19, is a good example of the style the group has developed. Over the course of 24 minutes, gently arcing violin lines weave together with electronic synths and drums. It has the surface-level serenity associated with ambient music but shifts constantly and gradually evolves over time.

Their weekly Tuesday night practices might involve pure improvisation or reworking material for an album — two very different processes, the former is more open-ended, and the latter more meticulous. They record almost everything and can harvest it for ideas, communicating through a Slack channel for the group.