Album review: Trans Future’s 'Scream On The Inside'

Trans Future looks forward.

To the Missoula band, its name means “to change tomorrow.” Guitarist Chris Knudson said he was partly inspired by the uncertain and tumultuous time the group formed during the early days of the pandemic.

“Things have to get better at some point,” bassist and songwriter Jay Ward said.

Trans Future’s debut album, “Scream On The Inside,” came out earlier this month. The band is celebrating with a release party at Free Cycles on Saturday, May 28, with indie rock band NO and Mass FM opening.

Self-described as “new wave soul 'n' roll” music, Trans Future’s show promises soul-filled melodies from vocalist Kateena Bell, hard rock-inspired guitar tones from Knudson, a strong bass by Ward and solid drum line by Jesse Rockwood.

Trans Future simultaneously occupies light and fun, depressive, dreamy and slightly ethereal — all with big, big energy and “more hooks than a tackle box,” Ward said. He described each song on “Scream On The Inside” as existing in its own little word, while still keeping under the Trans Future umbrella.

“When it comes together, we’re just a rock/pop band with teeth,” he said.

The band has needed those teeth to get through the major hurdles the pandemic has caused, where just as things seem like they’re about to get better, they get worse again. It has been a major momentum-killer for the up-and-coming band, but members are excited to be at the first finish line of producing their own album.

“We just had to create our own momentum and get excited,” Rockwood said.

COVID wasn’t the only hurdle Trans Future has had to overcome. Technology has also posed a challenge, as the band’s Instagram account was hacked shortly after gaining many new followers at Luckyfest in Spokane, two weeks out from its album release party.

That’s a huge blow, when so much of a band’s exposure depends on social media. Still band members repeated Trans Future’s mantra of “keep moving forward.”

Ward said he feels the band has something important to share, so it keeps persevering. As the group began to form, he said there was some magic in the room — the chemistry was palpable. That’s worth holding onto.

So they have rolled with whatever comes their way, masking up, canceling shows, and social distancing when necessary.

Rockwood said there aren’t any filler songs on “Scream On The Inside.” Their new album encapsulates all the joy, pain and loss of the past two years, while still achieving something escapist that you can dance to. Some songs are new; some were recorded live; and some, like "Lemon Girl," were written 20 years ago, longer than some of the members of bands Trans Future plays with have been alive, Ward said. One of his favorite songs is “Chords,” which was recorded live and sums up the past two years, carrying some weight with it.

“It was made with a lot of heart, blood, sweat and tears,” Ward said. “We think it’s worthy of people’s ear holes.”

Trans Future’s music is about more than just the band — it’s about the people listening, too. The band’s music is a collaborative effort, mirrored in the way each musician’s part is “salient and distinct, but leaves space for the musical conversation to unfold,” as described by Karla Theilen in the band’s bio.

More than anything, Ward said he hopes the album release show brings people together so they can blow off some steam and have fun jumping up and down at a show. We all need it.

“Hopefully we can change tomorrow together,” Rockwood said.

