Halloween comes a few months early this Saturday night at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner. That’s when Alice Cooper, rock music’s favorite pantomime villain, brings his “A Paranormal Evening” (the title of both his current tour, and of a new album) to town. The show reunites the veteran shock–rocker with the surviving members of his original 1970s band, and promises to remind fans once more why Cooper has proved such an influence over the years on everyone from David Bowie to Marilyn Manson to Lady Gaga.
In fact, not much has changed for Cooper’s basic act since his glory days at around the time of the Richard Nixon administration, and that may be a good thing. Fans can look forward to a panoramic, as well as paranormal, trip down memory lane. Cooper promises us an enjoyably nostalgic night laden with classic anthems such as “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” and “School’s Out,” alongside the comically sinister stage routine and its more ghoulish set–pieces that have both amused and thrilled audiences over the decades.
“We’ve tried many different ways of killing me off during the performance,” Cooper says. “But we keep coming back to the guillotine or hanging because that’s so classic Alice. You can’t have something that lingers. The electric chair wasn’t sudden. Burning at the stake is too slow. You have to give it that sudden pop to make the audience get that buzz.”
Interestingly, Cooper’s logo for the current tour shows him with two heads grafted onto the same body. It somehow seems a fitting image for this oddly schizophrenic, but enduring all–American entertainer. On the one hand, there’s the “Alice Cooper” character himself, a leather-clad goth prowling the stage amidst a backdrop of chopped-up dolls, a boa constrictor and enough fake blood to put Rob Zombie to shame. This is the Alice given to songs with titles like “Feed my Frankenstein,” “I Love the Dead,” “Only Women Bleed,” and “Halo of Flies,” not forgetting his seminal 1989 hit “Poison,” or its accompanying album "Trash."
Perhaps one of the cartoon Alice Cooper’s greatest moments came in 1972, when the British conservative activist Mary Whitehouse, the Jerry Falwell figure of her day, denounced his latest record as “anti–law and order filth.” Ever the showman, Alice promptly sent her a bunch of flowers to thank her for the extra exposure her campaigning had given him.
On the other hand, there’s the real man behind the mascara-streaked mask. Born 70 years ago as Vincent Damon Furnier to a Michigan preacher, he’s a born–again Christian, a doting grandfather, and that rare rock star who while on tour is interested not in scoring drugs, but in finding the nearest golf course to play a relaxing 18 holes. Referring to his “Alice” alter ego in the third person, he says: “The juxtaposition is that I’m the nicest guy in the world playing this character who’s the worst guy in the world.
“Alice was always a villain,” Cooper adds. “[When I started], I looked around and I saw Paul McCartney, John Lennon and the Beach Boys, with their happy, three–minute songs. I thought, they’re heroes, they’re Peter Pans; I want to be Captain Hook.”
Either you buy the essential premise of Alice Cooper, or you don’t. But either way, his show promises to be an enthralling night that combines classic rock tunes with Count Dracula theatricals. It’s the kind of crossover package he invented, and one he still does better than anyone else.