Rain

Rain is a Beatles tribute band.

Rain, a long-running tribute to the Beatles, are playing the KettleHouse Amphitheater next summer.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of "Abbey Road," and so the group says they'll be playing the best songs from that classic record, plus early hits from the Fab Four's catalog.

The concert is set for Tuesday, June 18. Tickets are $30-$40, on sale on Dec. 7. For more information, head to logjampresents.com, the Top Hat box office, or call 877-987-6487.

The other group announced so far for the 4,500-capacity Bonner venue's 2019 season is Joe Russo's Almost Dead, a tribute to the Grateful Dead. The group will perform on June 2. 

