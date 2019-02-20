Indigo Girls sensation Amy Ray does not object to starting over.
She knew that it was going to be difficult to match her previous successes with a different band — and yet through that challenge she has discovered a healthy dose of both reward and modesty.
“With the solo work it is hard to get the word out,” Ray said. “But gratitude is the mantra I preach every single day, and I constantly feel grateful for everything that I have, from nature, to food, to community. As far as music goes, whether I’m touring solo or with the Indigo Girls, I still don’t know if people will be there to see the show.”
For more than 30 years, Ray has been heralded as half of the Grammy-award winning folk duo Indigo Girls. Since 2000, she has less conspicuously dug into many solo projects, assembling a litany of musicians in an eponymous band.
“They range in age from 24 to 68 and they are all in the van and I’m driving,” said Ray. “It’s grueling for them and tiring, and I’m amazed that they are willing to go out with me to do this. To pull together these accomplished musicians on a van tour, the music will have to be worth it. It’s not about money. It’s super fun, and that’s the whole point. To be in commune with the audience is special. We were just accepted to Newport Folk Festival as side stage as the Amy Ray Band — and that’s humbling. Whether we are at a tiny club in Macon, Georgia, playing to about 50, it still gives you the validation of doing something right. It’s about the open road and going to a gig.”
Ray has always been stretched in a number of musical directions and consequently her style might be described as “folk-rock,” though depending on the song, she can easily bleed into punk, country or electric-rock.
“I remember digging through my oldest sister’s records,” said Ray, 54. “It was a collection of hippie albums, and a mixture of Southern rock, post-Woodstock music, and Patti Smith, and I had access to some of that. There were some good used record stores in Decatur (Georgia) and while I was attending Vanderbilt (University) in 1983, I worked at a used record store, where I’d check them for smudges and price and do some hand buffing. I discovered a lot of music through working there, and record stores were a part of the community back then.”
Ray's origins as a musician trace back to her high school period in Atlanta, when she and friend Emily Saliers, also now 54, formed the duo that would become the Indigo Girls.
“The music scene in Atlanta at the time was tied to clubs and local art papers,” said Ray. “There was a lot of indie media, indie stores, and stations, and that indie triangle was where I got all my info for bands and clubs. Punk bands were big on the scene. The post-punk alternative scene was doing zines and cassette tapes and we’d go out and cut and paste Indigo Girls posters. It wasn’t like inventing the wheel. I was more punk than folk, informed by women mentors who were in alternative bands and punk bands.”
In 1981, they released a basement tape titled "Tuesday's Children," and from there Ray's and Saliers’ talents took them places even they could not have foreseen.
“We started out acoustic, playing clubs. The folk clubs were a little homophobic then, and we were loud. We were rowdy then, though we are tame now. We’d play 'All Along The Watchtower' plugged into the PA and not the microphone. I was young and in college studying religion and working on an English degree and fixed on getting my substitute teacher’s license for income. It was either theology school or teaching in my future. I had an apartment for $350 a month and low expenses. Music was fun and we had ambitions. … Short-term, it was to get into clubs, and then to other clubs, and to reach people, and then there were radio stations to crack. … Something fed the tenacity and the need to be relentless to get a gig, and you could get radio play back then, and it all worked if you weren’t a jerk about it.”
The Indigo Girls cut a deal with Epic Records in 1988. Two years later, they earned a Grammy, and over the course of the following three decades released approximately 20 albums. In 1990, Ray founded Daemon Records, a not-for-profit label to support grassroots artists. Ray released her debut solo album, "Stag," in 2001, and she has churned out quite a few punk-rock solo albums and even a traditional country-Americana attempt. All the while she has alternated her solo work with live and studio Indigo Girls albums. Whether on her own or in tandem with Saliers, Ray gives her imagination free rein; she turned it loose across boundaries.
“The concept of genre has gone back and forth over the years and when the Indigo Girls started on commercial radio we were mixed in with Oasis and Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam, and there was a lot more freedom then. Commercial radio all seems very mainstream right now and seems to be about demographics and how to reach them. But the fans in the underground and the internet world, to them good music is good music.”
Ray said that her being pigeonholed or stereotyped in the music industry is still a realistic bone of contention.
“I realize just how much harder sexuality and gender issues were when we started and how we were treated,” said Ray. “Emily and I are in our 50s and now that we are older, an aging queer woman and political lefty is not marketable in the mainstream. There are a lot of feminist-leaning guys now in their late 30s who are open to female musicians, but the older people are still in the way. Older writers will still put together articles about the lesbian who is playing acoustic guitar and attempt to distill you down and your audience down based on who you sleep with. There are still people out there who feel that their sexuality could be the doom of their careers.”
Nonetheless, Ray prefers not to let the past intrude too much on her present, focusing on the thrill of her band’s most recent country album, "Holler," which was recorded live to tape at her Echo Mountain Studio in Asheville, North Carolina. She described "Holler" as an “intentional throwback” to the rich horn and string resonance of the rural South of the late '60s.
“The first record (as the Amy Ray Band) was a matter of being in the room and it feeling right,” said Ray. “The more we toured, the closer we got, and they know that they are in charge to a degree. They are great musicians, and I’m not on their level musically. I am not going to tell someone how to play. I’m lucky in that they are playing exactly what I want and like.”
Ray said that she is quite comfortable shuffling identities and that she has no plans to abandon either her solo career or her long-prized duo with Emily Saliers. Indeed, "Indigo Girls Live with the University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra" was released several months ago, and the longtime associates began recording a new project last month in the UK. Her professional wish is to replicate with the band some of the accomplishments she has experienced as a double act.
“We’ve grown with the Indigo Girls audience, and that core audience is full of a lot of those folks who have super loyalty. You realize that that’s exactly what you want: a core group who you can interact and create with.”