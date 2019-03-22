Back when songwriters were limited by the physical requirements of a 45 vinyl single, they couldn't mess around quite as much as they can now. They had to say what they were going to say in 3 minutes.
There's no such limitation anymore, but Apollo Ghosts, an indie-rock band from Vancouver, British Columbia, go even shorter without making you wish the songs were longer.
Led by Adrian Teacher, who has a plain-spoken tenor voice, their songs look back to melodic, uber-catchy 1960s pop and 1980s indie-rock with warm fuzzy guitars. With Amanda Pezzutto contributing vocals, too, they can get into dream-pop mode a la Yo La Tengo on occasion, or bigger indie-pop whoa-oh choruses, to sell Teacher's lyrics about people who seem perpetually behind the curve. (See "Paralysis of My Long Clerkship.")
Some are only a minute and a half. The longest is about 3½. They don't sound underdeveloped, though; they just seem concise, as though Teacher has cut a song's worth of material into half the run time, creating potent little things that breeze past you four or five at a stretch, like a mix album of indie-rock styles.
While not well-known here in the states, in their home country their 2010 album, "Mount Benson" made the long list for the Polaris Music Prize, which is the equivalent of a Grammy, and they've toured with Wolf Parade. They share a frayed sensibility with that group, but aren't nearly as neurotic. Wolf Parade is perfect for after sunset, Apollo Ghosts are summer road-trip music.
The band broke up in 2013, and vocalist-guitarist Adrian Teacher pursued a number of projects, including his own band, Adrian Teacher and the Subs, that has some overlapping members with Apollo Ghosts. (They played the ZACC Below last year.) He has another project, "Cool TV," that sets his songs against disco bass lines and rhythms.
Earlier this year, Apollo Ghosts re-formed. Seven years is a stretch, but Teacher's album last year, "Anxious Love," or Cool TV's 2014 "Paint," shows his sensibility is perfectly intact, and if anything is funkier and more dance-able now, and his skronky, catchy guitar lines are possibly even better.
Who knows if that will bleed over into the Apollo Ghosts' current tour, but either/both are perfectly great reasons to go.
They'll play at the ZACC Below on Saturday, March 23, with locals FUULS and New Old Future. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music at 8. Suggested donation is $5.