'Artistry of Amit' — Cellist returns to Missoula for string concert

Finally, there’s Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto, a piece Peled suggested. It’s a famous work, and a “hauntingly beautiful one,” she said. It’s also been arranged for string orchestra and it seemed like a great choice to showcase his skill. (He recorded it in 2015 with the Washington Chamber Orchestra and conductor Jun Kim.)

Because of his popularity with the local community, they’ve added a few public events, such as a two-hour master class on the cello and an “Amit and Greet,” where he’ll perform salon pieces and answer questions from Tom Cook, an SOR board member and Montana Public Radio host. (See box for dates and times.)

Larionoff said Peled has great stories — he grew up in a kibbutz in Israel, where his grandfather was a farmer. Not having much money, he had two choices after he got married. He could buy furniture, or a record player. He chose the record player and on Friday nights everyone would come over and listen to classical music. Peled also talks about balancing your priorities in the “triangle of life,” which includes family, performing and teaching, in order to have a fulfilling life.

The concert is taking place in the University of Montana School of Music Recital Hall — masks are required indoors at all times but there are no capacity restrictions.

