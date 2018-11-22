'White Christmas' at UM
(Nov. 23-25, Nov. 28-Dec. 2)
The musical version of the classic Bing Crosby movie draws on the tunes of Irving Berlin and the musical and theatrical talents of students at the University of Montana, both from its School of Music and the School of Theatre & Dance.
All performances are in the Montana Theatre of the PAR/TV Building. Tickets are $10-$20, available at the UMArts box office or griztix.com.
Hank Green reading
(Saturday, Nov. 24)
Missoula local and Internet-famous vlogger Hank Green will sign copies of his debut novel, "An Absolutely Remarkable Thing," at Shakespeare & Co. for Small Business Saturday.
In first novel, Missoula local and YouTuber Hank Green tackles sci-fi — and destructive internet celebrity
When Hank Green started writing a book, one with a classic science-fiction trope that we won't divulge here, he knew he needed to differentiat…
In a breezy, smart tone, the book chronicles a 20-something designer who becomes a viral celebrity after discovering a mysterious statue in New York, and the entire world erupts into controversy over what it means for humankind.
Kirkus Reviews said it's "a fun, contemporary adventure that cares about who we are as humans, especially when faced with remarkable events."
The reading/signing starts at 4 p.m., 103 S. Third St. W.
'MeatEater' author
(Monday, Nov. 26)
Hunter, author and TV host Steve Rinella is giving a talk in Missoula for his most recent book, "The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook."
Publishers Weekly said "he proves to be as skilled with a pen as he is with a gun" and that in addition the wide range of tasty recipes, the book includes "clear, photo-enhanced instructions on gutting, skinning, and butchering, along with taste charts that explain the differing flavors and textures of similar beasts. "
The reading is at 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Holiday Inn Parkside ballroom in downtown Missoula. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book. To buy one, go to Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave. Rinella will sign copies after the reading.
'The House That Jack Built'
(Wednesday, Nov. 28)
Matt Dillon stars as a serial killer in Danish director Lars von Trier's latest. The unrated version, in case you needed more unrated activities given that scenario, is screening one night only at the Roxy Theater.
While it did prompt some walkouts during its showing at Cannes, IndieWire gave it a positive review, saying it's "an often-horrifying, sadistic dive into a psychotic internal monologue, with intellectual detours about the nature of art in the world today, and puts considerable effort into stimulating discomfort at key moments. If you meet the work on those terms, or at least accept the challenge of wrestling with impeccable filmmaking that dances across moral barriers, it’s also possibly brilliant."
The screening is at 8 p.m. at the Roxy.
'Elf the Musical'
(Nov. 29-Dec. 16)
The Missoula Community Theatre is bringing the Broadway musical adaptation of Will Ferrell's classic Christmas comedy to a western Montana stage for the first time. The story about an elf named Buddy from the North Pole who realizes, much after everyone else, that he's not an over-sized elf, but a human, and departs for New York City to find his father, who isn't as keen on Christmas as he is.
The show runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 16, at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Go to mctinc.org for more information.
Looking ahead
Peter Stark reading
(Friday, Nov. 30)
Missoula-based journalist and author Peter Stark mines both history and the outdoors in his latest book, "Young Washington: How Wilderness and War Forged America's Founding Father." Missoulian reviewer Chris La Tray said it's "a fantastic book, full of thrilling adventure," and that Stark is "a master at taking material that could be dry and academic and breathing excitement into it."
Stark's reading is at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30, in the Dell Brown Room, Turner Hall, UM campus.
Symphony's Holiday Pops
(Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 1-2)
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale's annual holiday show is so popular they added a third performance. Show times are Saturday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. To buy tickets, go to missoulasymphony.org, call 406-721-3194 or go to the office at 406-721-3194.
Dolce Canto
(Saturday, Dec. 8)
Missoula's premiere vocal group and its new artistic director, Yong Mao, will present its winter concert, "Unheard Voices." The program will include works by little-known composers from the 17th century, in addition to pieces from around the United States, China, Europe, Australia and more.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m., in the University of Montana's Music Recital Hall.
Tickets are $18 or $10 for students, available at Rockin Rudy's and Fact & Fiction through Dec. 7, or dolcecanto.info.
Holiday Swing
(Saturday, Dec. 8)
Trumpeter Todd Kelly, a Missoula native, is the featured guest at this year's Holiday Swing, the annual concert from the UM Jazz Program.
The concert will take place at the Downtown Dance Collective, which is the new host for the program's shows.
There are two evening performances, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., with Kelly and the UM Jazz Ensemble I and the Zootown Cabaret, plus a "Meet the Artist" reception after the 9 p.m. show at the Florence Hotel lobby. In the afternoon, there's a special hourlong "Swing Set" matinee at 3 p.m.
For tickets and more information, please call the Downtown Dance Collective at 406.360.8763 or go to www.ddcmontana.com.