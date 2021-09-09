Band moves Bozeman concert to outdoor Missoula venue

A touring band has moved its concert from an indoor show in Bozeman to an outdoor venue in Missoula, the latest act to reconfigure or cancel plans to play in Montana.

Lake Street Dive’s Sept. 21 show at the Elm, an 1,100-capacity theater in Bozeman, will now take place at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner on Thursday, Sept. 23, according to a news release on Thursday from Logjam Presents, which owns the venues.

Logjam said the move to “an outdoor setting was the only way to ensure that Lake Street Dive would perform in Western Montana."

The indie-R&B band has toured through Montana for years, from sold-out stops at the Top Hat Lounge in 2015 to the upcoming sold-out show in Bozeman.

Acts began announcing tours around the U.S. earlier in the year before the delta variant began increasing its spread, particularly in states with low vaccination rates. As cases nationwide have risen, bands have begun requesting proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for entry at indoor and outdoor venues. The largest concert promoters in the country, LiveNation and AEG, have announced plans to require those measures for its venues starting next month.