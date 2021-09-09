Band moves Bozeman concert to outdoor Missoula venue

A touring band has moved its concert from an indoor show in Bozeman to an outdoor venue in Missoula, the latest act to reconfigure or cancel plans to play in Montana.
Lake Street Dive’s Sept. 21 show at the Elm, an 1,100-capacity theater in Bozeman, will now take place at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner on Thursday, Sept. 23, according to a news release on Thursday from Logjam Presents, which owns the venues.
Logjam said the move to “an outdoor setting was the only way to ensure that Lake Street Dive would perform in Western Montana."
The indie-R&B band has toured through Montana for years, from sold-out stops at the Top Hat Lounge in 2015 to the upcoming sold-out show in Bozeman.
Acts began announcing tours around the U.S. earlier in the year before the delta variant began increasing its spread, particularly in states with low vaccination rates. As cases nationwide have risen, bands have begun requesting proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for entry at indoor and outdoor venues. The largest concert promoters in the country, LiveNation and AEG, have announced plans to require those measures for its venues starting next month.
Montana venues can’t require proof of vaccination or a negative test due to a law passed during the last session of the state Legislature that bans private businesses from “discrimination” against people who are not vaccinated. Gov. Greg Gianforte also issued an executive order that bars businesses from denying entry or services to people who have not been vaccinated.
The news release from Logjam also noted that as the "outdoor summer concert season comes to an end and events move indoors, Logjam Presents may see additional artists choose to postpone or in some cases cancel their upcoming Montana performances.”
It also said they will continue to promote concerts while “also adhering to policies put forth by the Montana state legislature.”
The company declined further comment.
Lake Street Dive joins a list of acts recently re-evaluating their plans to come through the state.
At the beginning of September, the indie-pop band Death Cab for Cutie was scheduled to perform at the grand opening of the Elm. However, they too bowed out entirely, stating that they were rethinking all indoor shows on their tour. They kept their scheduled date at the outdoor amphitheater in Bonner.
Tennis, a Colorado indie-pop group, decided to cancel its September shows at the Wilma and the Elm, specifically citing its inability to require proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Last week, Lucy Dacus, an indie-rock singer-songwriter, also canceled her October show at the Elm for the same reasons.
Jeffrey Foucault, a Midwestern singer-songwriter, called off his tour of the state including the Covellite Theater in Butte because he couldn’t make those rules for his shows either.