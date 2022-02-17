Band reimagines unpublished Butte miner songs

A band has unearthed unpublished songs by Butte miners that they’ll perform in Missoula and Butte.

Missincinatti, a trio built on harmony vocals, cello, guitar, drums and sound effects, began drawing on mining history several years ago. Their cellist, Jessica Catron, is a self-identified history nerd who followed that interest deep enough that she began creating original songs based in Mining City lore.

“I started collecting lyrical content from stories of people who lived there or who grew up in Butte in the earlier half of the 1900s. My focus kept returning to the kids of Butte, in particular,” she wrote in an email.

Her partner and the band’s guitarist, Jeremy Drake, took the material and transformed them into “Copper Kids” and “Precious Metal,” with an eye toward the children’s perspectives.

Those songs laid the groundwork for an even more direct connection. In 2019, the group played a show in Butte, where Catron met Cari Coe, the program director of the Historic Clark Chateau.

Coe suggested they apply for a grant that was a uniquely perfect fit. Four sets of musicians would get to spend time in the Butte Silver-Bow County Archives and make new songs out of a collection of unpublished Butter miner tunes.

The opportunity to spend five days immersed in the material was “incredible,” particularly for a busy mother of two and a business owner, she said.

“I felt like a student, and it was so inspiring and humbling, really, to learn what I did. I remember leaving that week ready to make an entire new album of Butte-inspired songs,” she said.

Evolution

The band formed in 2012 in Los Angeles — Catron on cello, Drake on guitar and sound effects, and Corey Fogel on drums and percussion.

Catron and Drake moved to Missoula in 2013, to be closer to family and start their own. Catron plays with the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and started a music school, Grow Music.

They’ve had a few tours, such as a small one in 2019. The pandemic, meanwhile opened up time for Catron to dive into the history of Montana, and more specifically, Butte mining history.

The band always had interest in historical sources and genres that are technically folk music but more obscure — sea shanties and Appalachian mining songs, for instance.

“The appeal, for me, is the story,” Catron wrote in an email. “I am really attracted to lyrics that paint vivid pictures from a specific time and place. I am also attracted to stories that have relevance to the here and now. Writing/composing my own music has always come naturally to me, but lyrics do not.”

That dates back to a gift a friend gave her — John and Alan Lomax’s “American Ballads and Folk Songs.” She was particularly taken with “The Wonderful Crocodile.”

“It has like 15 verses and the story is mystical and imaginative folklore, yet also sets a scene for the listener to relate to with regards to the hardships of life at sea. I took a portion of the words, twisted them around a bit along with the melody, and started completely reharmonizing new chords on my cello,” she wrote.

Drake added guitar and field recordings of ships to the cello parts. Thus was born the first Missincinatti song. They repeated that model with two more pieces from the anthology. Eventually Catron’s interest was drawn to hard-rock mining via “Harlan County, USA,” and their current project.

'Pride and trauma'

The grant-specific tunes she chose to work with weren’t complete, leaving plenty of room for artistic interpretation.

“Solidarity Forever” is based only on a pamphlet with its lyrics, but no sheet music.

It’s a “well-known unionizing song, sung to the melody of ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic,’” she wrote. Her research informed her that it was common practice to set lyrics to popular tunes so it was easy for people to sing along.

“Missincinatti has made kind of a Hendrix-style rock anthem out of it and I decided to borrow lyrics from both the Butte pamphlet version as well as from the original IWW version,” she said.

Another song she worked with, “Butte Miner,” was based only on an unaccompanied audio recording from 1946 by George Prescott.

It’s set to “When You Wore a Tulip,” by Gene Kelly and Judy Garland. Catron looked to that arrangement and wrote a barbershop-style trio, supplemented by field recordings of mining.

“None of the three of us have trained singing voices, so my hope is that the roughness of our voices singing relatively complex harmonies lends itself to subject matter that is full of both pride and trauma,” she wrote.

They’re going to record in Butte next week — both the grant songs and their originals. The other grant recipients will, too.

