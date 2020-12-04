Bombshell Nightlight: Mourning, fall and spring on indie rock album

Over a curlicue guitar line and drum machine, he continues: “I don’t know if I was made for this time of the year.”

“So lay me down, rake all the leaves on me/ You can take me out when I feel OK/ Light is waning like I do when I feel afraid."

The confessional streak continues with “Death Day, Pt. 2,” a sequel to a song from a previous album. He apologizes for forgetting the anniversary of his father’s death and recounts their last visit, and assures his father that he’s all right. (“You might think I’m a lonely heart/ but I’ve actually got a full one/ feeling love from every angle today.”)

Some of the pleasant surprises come in the minutiae, the things that preoccupy our thought processes but are rarely shared. “Walk Light,” is a springy tune that touches on the brain fog of screen time (“I don’t want to look at my phone/every chance my brain would have to wander out there.”)