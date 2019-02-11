Country star Brad Paisley is coming to Missoula this summer for a show at Big Sky Brewing, Knitting Factory Presents announced Monday.
The concert will be June 14 and Paisley will be accompanied by Chris Laine and Riley Green.
Tickets start at $70 and are available at Big Sky Brewing Company, Rockin’ Rudy’s, at bigskybrewconcerts.com or by calling 866-468-7624.
Paisley has won three Grammys as well as 14 Academy of Country Music awards, not be confused with his 14 Country Music Association awards.
The singer-songwriter has had 24 No. 1 hits on country radio. In 2017 he released his latest album, “Love and War,” which was his ninth record in a row to debut at the top of Billboard’s Country charts (it was also the first country record to have a “visual album” equivalent on Apple Music.)
He is also in Nationwide Insurance commercials with Peyton Manning, which might be how non-country fans would recognize him.
According to the concert press release, Paisley is also working on a clothing line in collaboration with Boot Barn. It will be called “Moonshine Spirit” and feature shirts, jeans, jewelry and hats.
Chris Laine has released two albums since 2016 and is best known for the song and album “Fix.”
Riley Green’s 2018 single “There Was This Girl” is rising on country radio, according to Billboard’s airplay tracker. His record “In a Truck Right Now” came out in 2018 as well.
Green was also a contestant on two seasons of CMT’s “Redneck Island,” winning the second.