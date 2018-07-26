The Missoula Carousel and Dragon’s Hollow playground are a kid's dream — a dual dose of elaborate fun and whimsy. They also make for a pretty cool place to party.
On Saturday, BFK productions, which puts on Halloween electronic show Disco Bloodbath, are hosting the Mane Event, an electronic dance party in the carousel.
“It’s gonna be weird,” BFK’s Logan Foret said earlier this week.
The show will feature five DJs: Mark Myriad, Wardo, Dr. Kinetic and a b2b set from Imposter Syndrome and Labuda.
The carousel will be running, and attendees can hop on anytime during the show — no tokens necessary. There’s also a full bar, a combination Foret predicted would be “interesting.”
He originally planned for a full 360-degree sound system around the carousel, but logistics got in the way. The carousel’s metal garage doors pose a problem, since sound easily echoes off them, creating bad feedback.
For now, Foret has some considerately placed satellite speakers around the carousel, so the full-circle effect is there. Full-on 360 time-delay speakers come next time (yes, Foret definitely wants there to be more carousel parties).
Foret’s been interested in the idea of holding an electronic show in the carousel for years, but just recently got around to making it happen, motivated by a dearth of underground and alternative electronic shows in Missoula this summer, as well as being stuck on “autopilot” organizing club shows.
And the Mane Event isn’t the only out-of-the-box show Foret’s planning: Sky Church — a rooftop electronic brunch — is set for Aug. 12.
“It’s these special events and weird space ... that aren’t so much about the artist as they are about the venue,” Foret said. “It’s not worth doing unless it’s out of the box."
These are smaller events. The Mane Event has a 200-person capacity, with the playground open to people without a ticket. Sky Church is capped at 50 people.
“We’re not doing them for them to be money-makers, we’re doing them because they’re fun.”
For Sky Church, Foret worked with The Source gym on Russell Street, which has a large rooftop patio with wood pergolas that he found perfect for an afternoon event.
Those pergolas, which usually shade yoga and meditation classes, will instead provide shade for 50-odd people grooving to house music while snacking on baked goods, crepes, fruit and juice.
“It’s going to be very Sunday brunch-y,” Foret said. “I think it would be hilarious if people came in their Sunday best.”
While the Mane Event DJs will be set to party — playing more bass and trap-driven beats with builds and drops — Foret said the Sky Church DJs (Kris Moon, Tak-45, Manda Foxx and HNNH) will feature more juke, house and drum ‘n’ bass – “genres that have more stamina to them.”
“For a daytime, sunshine dance party, it’s perfect.”