A production of the interfaith oratorio "Lamb of God" by composer Rob Gardner is returning, and seeking volunteers for its choir and orchestra.
The performances will be held in April. The proceeds go toward the restoration of the historic frescoes in the St. Ignatius Mission.
Last year, the production boasted a choir of 80 and an orchestra of 26, drawing from nine communities around the area. This year's production also pulls from different denominations.
The choir will rehearse on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. No auditions are required and all are welcome.
• Feb. 2, 16, 23: United Methodist Church, Highway 93, north of St. Ignatius.
• Feb. 9 and Saturdays in March: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Ignatius.
The orchestra rehearses on Saturdays in February and March from 4-6 p.m. at 3026 South Ave., Missoula.
Instruments sought for the orchestra are violin, viola, bass, clarinet, bass clarinet, bassoon, oboe and percussion.
For more information, call 406-370-6298, 406-789-0235, or 406-890-4595.