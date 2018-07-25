Country stars Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch have announced a show in the Adams Center at the University of Montana this fall.
The "Reason to Drink Another" tour will stop in Missoula on Thursday, Oct. 25.
Lauren Alaina, a competitor on "American Idol" who had a top video with "Road Less Traveled," is joining them on the tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 27, at all GrizTix locations and online at griztix.com.
Swindell's newest album, "All of It," will be released on Aug. 17. It will feature the songs "Break Up In The End," "Somebody's Been Drinkin' " and "Reason to Drink."