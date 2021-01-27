Commissions generate new music during pandemic

While concerts have been paused for the past year, Missoula listeners soon may get to hear new music commissioned during the pandemic.
Some creative pairings provided composers with an outlet and performing groups with pieces to work on, or look forward to when shows can resume.
At Big Sky High School, the music program’s “Mission to Commission” project brought in two local composers to write brand new pieces for its ensembles. Naomi Moon Siegal and Nick Barr produced concert pieces reflecting both the students' musical growth and their impressions of the pandemic-scarred year.
The Missoula Community Chorus, meanwhile, held a composition contest called “The Way Through,” that drew entries from around the country, some of which they hope to perform later this year. The group celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021, and had planned on bringing new music to the stage. The pandemic forced new ways of both composing and performing on all the musicians.
The high school’s project began germinating last August when Jesse Dochnahl, a teacher and band conductor, learned of the restrictions on how the bands would work. The students would be split alphabetically into two groups, which meant “really random” instrumentation in the bands — if all the tenor saxophonists had last names that fell in the “L-Z” group, he had two unusual bands to work with. He needed pieces to work on that are more flexible, where, say, a flute player could cover more than one part.
The second factor is that he had money in his budget that previously would’ve been spent on travel. He knew that composers and musicians had lost job opportunities and gigs.
Moon Siegel’s piece was written for the wind ensemble, which is the advanced group; while Barr composed for the entry-level symphonic band. They had about two and a half weeks to write and rehearse in the fall, adding an unusual element of speed.
Barr, a trumpet player and University of Montana composition and performance graduate, has played with the Missoula Symphony, the Ed Norton Big Band, and a number of shows at MCT. He also writes music for KPCN, the student-run production team at UM, where he handles audio, and has been assisting with Dochnahl’s classes.
Dochnahl asked Barr about writing approachable music that was flexible — it needs two high voices, two middle voices and two low voices, so just about any group could play it.
Dochnahl also wanted the project to reflect the many pressing issues in the world last fall, and not cordon off music from its context. “It’s so tied to culture and land, place and people,” he said.
They had open-ended discussions on topics that concerned them — everything from Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis. They were also able to send questions in advance to the composers.
Barr “synthesized what they said and put it in a piece of music,” he said. In about 5 minutes, it imitates a small journey that begins with a lonely feeling and darker tone, becoming more optimistic, with a majestic feeling of achievement, to represent where we've come from and where we could be, he said.
Siegel, an Oberlin Conservatory graduate, plays trombone and composes. She built a career in California and Washington, working with nationally recognized musicians. For several years now, she’s been based out of Missoula, teaching and performing here and outside the region.
She said a unifying theme in the students’ input, besides specific issues and opinions on topics like social justice, the climate, COVID-19 and gun control, was the importance of being heard and feeling seen.
Her seven-minute piece is titled, “How We Breathe,” which reflects her curiosity about the importance of listening deeply, not just in music, where it’s a core requirement of playing with others, but as people.
“How could our world be more positive for more people if we listen?” she said. "I think musicians have the opportunity to model that."
The act of listening is “an act of generosity,” she said, that can open possibilities to other ways of being.
The piece begins with extended techniques, where the players breathe through their horns, coming into a state of mindfulness. Then short percussive sounds, such as a saxophone player plunking keys. It becomes more dense, referencing the “way that we become more aware of sounds slowly over time” as we learn to listen. (It also reflects the increasing COVID cases last fall.) Then there is a droning section with a unison melody, and finally more rhythmic and melodic material that you’d associate with a wind ensemble, she said.
She said Dochnahl’s way of integrating social justice, emotional learning and the expressive possibilities of music into ensemble playing “should be more of a part of music education, especially now.” It provides the students with “material to work on and play that feels apropos of the time,” and connects with composers in the community at a time when that’s not as possible.
The project fell during a period when she hasn’t been able to perform for the public herself. Instead, she’s been teaching online, recording gigs from home, and composing and arranging.
As the students return to school this month, they’ll be able to work on the pieces with a full ensemble. Barr said they’ll continue refining his piece and generate a name and program notes. It’s an unusual way of composing, but it’s “cool to get to work with them under these circumstances” and “work with them in real time.”
The first rotation of six weeks will feature Barr’s composition, and the following six weeks Siegel’s. Dochnahl said they’d like to, at the minimum, record a completed performance, and perhaps have an in-person concert for parents if conditions allow.
The pandemic has been more devastating for choral groups, since the act of singing can spread the virus. Across the United States, choirs from professionals to community groups have canceled their concerts and rehearsals.
Missoula Community Chorus was no different. Normally, it’s a source of camaraderie for its 125-some members who perform in two ensembles, with members of every demographic, age and musical background that you’d expect in a college town.
Last spring, their concert — a resilience-themed program they’d named “The Way Through” long before the pandemic — was indefinitely postponed. Their activities were soon limited to Zoom sessions on theory and less formal singalongs.
The chorus’ artistic director, Coreen Duffy, is an assistant professor at the University of Montana and the director of choral activities in the School of Music. She knew that when choruses around the country can’t perform, it affects creators as well, and the demand for their work would decline.
“I’m a composer, too," Duffy said "Feeling like no one would even be interested in anything that would be written was kind of a devastating sensation."
She pitched the chorus’ board on a composition contest, also titled “The Way Through,” and donors stepped forward with prize money.
The open call for pieces written between March 1 and June 30, 2020, drew interest from around the country (and one entry from Singapore), with 30 total scores. Four won cash prizes, and three got honorable mentions.
The word reached Colin Britt over in New Jersey. He composes and directs the West Village Chorale in New York City, and teaches choir at the Rutgers Preparatory School, among other musical activities in an art he’s committed to. Britt has a master’s degree (Yale) and a doctorate (Rutgers) in choral conducting.
He had one piece ready to submit. He composed “How Can We Sing,” the week of March 13, when the wave of cancellations moved across the performing arts world in the U.S., and postponed two premieres he had lined up.
“It just felt like my world was evaporating,” Britt said. A phrase from Psalm 137 came to mind — “how can we sing” — and he quickly wrote an a cappella piece that expressed his sense of loss and uncertainty.
Duffy felt that Britt's music was “especially poignant during the pandemic, when we’re being told we can’t sing — singing in a choir is not safe.”
The chorus will perform the seven pieces at its next concert, although it’s too early to set a date. They hope it could be December 2021. This year marks the group’s 20th anniversary, though, and so marking it with new music feels appropriate. The program will include Britt and the three runners-up. Some address the moment; others are more humorous. (One is comprised of “famous last words” from historical figures.)
Britt submitted another piece that placed in the contest. He wrote it with the help of his honor choir students, and gave it to them at the end of the school year as a parting gift.
He asked them to complete prompts about what they’d like to do after the pandemic, like the phrase “we will,” and set them to music:
“We will go outside.”
“We will be together.”
“We will sing.”