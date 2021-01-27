Commissions generate new music during pandemic

Barr “synthesized what they said and put it in a piece of music,” he said. In about 5 minutes, it imitates a small journey that begins with a lonely feeling and darker tone, becoming more optimistic, with a majestic feeling of achievement, to represent where we've come from and where we could be, he said.

Siegel, an Oberlin Conservatory graduate, plays trombone and composes. She built a career in California and Washington, working with nationally recognized musicians. For several years now, she’s been based out of Missoula, teaching and performing here and outside the region.

She said a unifying theme in the students’ input, besides specific issues and opinions on topics like social justice, the climate, COVID-19 and gun control, was the importance of being heard and feeling seen.

Her seven-minute piece is titled, “How We Breathe,” which reflects her curiosity about the importance of listening deeply, not just in music, where it’s a core requirement of playing with others, but as people.

“How could our world be more positive for more people if we listen?” she said. "I think musicians have the opportunity to model that."

The act of listening is “an act of generosity,” she said, that can open possibilities to other ways of being.