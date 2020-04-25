Concert industry turned from promising year to indefinite closure

For over a month now, bands have announced postponements of their nationwide tours as the actual date approaches, for safety’s sake, effectively volunteering to lose their income, along with the venue and promoter’s. Moore said that touring musicians’ finances are more average than most people think, and the virus is “truly taking livelihoods away from artists.”

No one knows what the outlook is. Checota said they’re re-assessing “every two weeks as more information becomes available, and then we can create a better forecast of when we’re going to be back in business doing large gatherings.”

With caveats, he’s hopeful that they can put on shows perhaps by the fall, whether that means concerts for smaller audiences than normal at the 4,500-strong amphitheater (technically able to hold 4,500 people) or the 600-capacity Top Hat (600), or something in between at the Wilma (1,500). Like everything else, that’s speculation and guesswork. They do know bands are eager to play when they’ll be allowed to do so again. Most all of them who have postponed shows in Missoula are putting holds on dates for the fall or later, squeezing into an already booked calendar.

“No artist wants to cancel their tour outright — we’re just going to have this packed schedule” later in the year if allowed to reopen, he said.