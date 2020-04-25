Concert industry turned from promising year to indefinite closure

The concert industry in Missoula was shaping up for a record year, one that fell off completely due to the coronavirus. Because it relies on bringing hundreds or even thousands of people together, it will be one of the slowest to return along with large sporting events.
It’s a sharp and complete reversal for a thriving business here, affecting not just the artists and venues, but behind-the-scenes production crews, local vendors, and concert-goer spending at hotels, restaurants and bars.
The effect on performing arts generally has been “devastating,” said Nick Checota, the owner of Logjam Presents. As an example, his company, which runs the live music venues the Top Hat, the Wilma and the KettleHouse Amphitheater, hasn’t earned any money since they shut down on March 15, save a little bit from the Top Hat kitchen’s short-lived attempt at take-out food service. In comparison, last year, the company sold just under 200,000 tickets totaling $8 million in sales, including figures from the Rialto in Bozeman and a sold-out Mumford and Sons concert at Ogren-Allegiance Field.
No one has a clear read on what the timeline for ramping up could be. Under the state's regulations, large concerts will return in phase three, the last set of businesses allowed to reopen. He said they have no concrete plans for events at this point, and late August or early September would be the soonest, supposing health authorities deem it safe. Industrywide, conversations indicate it’s not out of the realm of possibility that big concerts and tours won’t happen again until 2021.
“Overall, I think the concert industry will come back,” Checota said. “I’m confident in that, and this will pass.” It’s just matter of duration and what they can do in the interim until there’s a vaccine, widespread testing or herd immunity.
Chris Moore, president and CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment and CMoore Concerts, and the concert series at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater, likewise said the business will eventually rebound as it always has. It’s just a question of when.
“A lot of what we’re doing is going to stay in place as much as possible. It’s challenging, but the music industry has always come out of tough circumstances,” he said, and when they can reopen, “we hope that we can bring some happiness to people.”
They still have three concerts listed for July and August, but they’re in “a wait-and-see game on those shows for sure.” While the term is used a lot these days, Moore, who’s promoted live music in Montana for 25 years, said the steep and complete cliff-dive is truly unprecedented.
“Music is a social gathering place, so we’re hit harder than the average industry,” he said.
According to the guidelines for the first phase of reopening Missoula, places will be allowed to have concerts with a maximum of 25 people if they maintain six feet of distance between everyone, per the City-County Health Department.
For over a month now, bands have announced postponements of their nationwide tours as the actual date approaches, for safety’s sake, effectively volunteering to lose their income, along with the venue and promoter’s. Moore said that touring musicians’ finances are more average than most people think, and the virus is “truly taking livelihoods away from artists.”
No one knows what the outlook is. Checota said they’re re-assessing “every two weeks as more information becomes available, and then we can create a better forecast of when we’re going to be back in business doing large gatherings.”
With caveats, he’s hopeful that they can put on shows perhaps by the fall, whether that means concerts for smaller audiences than normal at the 4,500-strong amphitheater (technically able to hold 4,500 people) or the 600-capacity Top Hat (600), or something in between at the Wilma (1,500). Like everything else, that’s speculation and guesswork. They do know bands are eager to play when they’ll be allowed to do so again. Most all of them who have postponed shows in Missoula are putting holds on dates for the fall or later, squeezing into an already booked calendar.
“No artist wants to cancel their tour outright — we’re just going to have this packed schedule” later in the year if allowed to reopen, he said.
It’s a lost season for bands, as they’ll be trying to make up for lost tours on top of the next year’s bookings.
***
Across the country, the outlook is grim. Gregg Perloff, an organizer for the Outside Lands festival in California, told Bloomberg, “the live concert industry might be in the most difficult position of any industry in America. You never hear people talk about it. They talk about airlines. They talk about the auto industry. But the reality is they’ll be back in business way before the concert industry is back.”
The industry is entirely dependent on gathering people in venues, and unlike a restaurant, they can’t turn to operations like take-out or, as coming soon, limited capacity dine-in service, to earn money.
The return of concerts, like sports, would function as a bellwether that life has moved toward a new normal. Beyond that, they’re an economic driver in Missoula. Logjam sold about 85,000 tickets at the amphitheater alone last summer, and they estimate somewhere between 30-40% of customers came from out of the immediate area, meaning they spent money on lodging, food and shopping.
Logjam has kept about 90 percent of its 200 employees on the payroll in some capacity. They applied and were accepted for the Paycheck Protection Program, giving them eight weeks of breathing room. He said that venues, whether his or others around Missoula, have costs even if they’re closed: mortgages, equipment rentals, maintenance.
It was shaping up to be their biggest year ever at the amphitheater, with some 15 more concerts that they still hadn’t announced when they decided to close. The construction of the Elm, a brand-new, 1,500-capacity venue in Bozeman, is slowed down but more than 80 percent complete. He’s placed The Drift, a massive planned development on the Riverfront Triangle, on hold.
“It’s a lodging, food and beverage, venue project, and those are pretty much the three industries that have been hit hardest by this whole epidemic,” he said.
Moore, of Knitting Factory, too, said the year started out with a positive outlook.
The “volume of shows was tremendous for the industry. My only concern going into 2020 was that there were going to be more shows than the consumers could sustain, but there was no lack of content,” he said.
It was also going to be a record season for Rocky Mountain Rigging, a Montana-based company that provides stages, equipment and production for concerts in Montana, Washington, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Oregon.
“Twenty-twenty was shaping up to be our biggest year yet since we started in 2002,” said co-founder Cole Yarbrough. They had two large stadium shows scheduled, including the still-on-the-books Guns ‘N’ Roses concert at Washington-Grizzly in August, which would employ somewhere between 120 to 150 people for a week. Now, they have to assume “this whole season might go away.”
The company employs 12 full-time workers who travel around the West setting up concerts, everything from stages at the Seattle Zoo to music festivals in Arizona. In Missoula, they draw on a pool of about 100 day-laborers for large productions.
They’ve applied for a PPP loan but are reluctant to spend it until they understand the timeline stipulations and decide how much debt they want to re-merge with.
“We have basically gone into hibernation and hope to return,” he said.
He said the re-emergence depends on the larger parts of the ecosystem. Bands have to decide whether they want to undertake the lengthy and complex process of rebooking entire tours for the fall, or waiting until next year entirely. The large national promoters, AEG Present and Live Nation, will likely set the tone for the rest of the industry, he said, while locally, that’s dependent on Logjam’s decisions.
Yarbrough’s company weathered the last recession, when audiences remained eager to see music even though the broader economy was suffering. This time is completely different, with a nationwide network of behind-the-scenes workers all affected.
“I’m cautiously optimistic, but there’s a chance this will be a complete game-changer for the industry as we knew it for at least the next two to five years,” he said.
He said there are bright spots among the massive setbacks that the company is thankful for. Their landlord in Missoula lifted the rent for three months. Farmers State Bank helped them defer loan payments until they’re on solid footing again. His crew has been flexible and seems to have had success getting unemployment.
“While we’ve been shocked and devastated, we’ve also had real beautiful moments with the help that we’ve had with the Missoula community on getting through this,” he said.
***
Whenever concert venues are given the green light to resume, things will likely be very different. Conversations in the industry include temperature checks at the gate, requiring masks, and heightened safety measures for food and beverage service. In an ideal world, Checota would like to be able to test all of his staff.
Layers of difficulty come with the concept of reduced capacity to add social distance. It takes the same amount of staff to put on a show with, say, half the number of audience members.
Missoula isn’t a silo, either. It’s attractive to touring acts because they can stop here in between Seattle and Denver, so the city is dependent on those cities’ stay-at-home measures. Moore said when those anchor dates become unavailable, artists will cancel a tour. His company promotes in Washington, Idaho and Montana, where rules will be different.
There’s also the question of the consumer, Checota said. They hope people will be anxious to go out again when it’s deemed safe. Will people hesitate? How much disposable income will they have?
The only certainty is that no one knows when they can reopen and how.
“Anybody that pretends like they know when that’s going to be the case … just doesn’t know,” he said.
