IF YOU GO

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra's season-closer, "The Last Best Place," features Amit Peled on cello. The concerts are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. They all take place in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. For tickets or more information, go to missoulasymphony.org or call 406-721-3194.

The "finale" celebration for conductor and artistic director Darko Butorac on Sunday after the concert is sold out.