For its spring concert, titled "Whispers of Nature," Dolce Canto will perform a piece by a Latvian composer that contemplates both hope and tragedy in the American West.
Eriks Esenvalds' "Whispers on the Prairie Wind," a six-movement piece, was premiered in 2015 at the American Choral Directors Association's national convention in Salt Lake City.
Dolce Canto artist director Yong Mao was there for it. He's also performed in a single movement of it in his native China, and thought it would be appropriate for his new home. Mao moved to Missoula last year, and is leading the choir while finishing his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. Before coming to the U.S. for his studies, he led the award-winning Peiyang Chorus at Tianjin University.
The theme, "Whispers of Nature," occurred to him at first since he hasn't ever "lived in a place where it's so close to nature."
"I've never lived in a place where you can see those snow-capped mountains every day, so I think that's a whole new life to me," he said.
Second, the theme can allude to human nature, or a personification of nature, and the concert falls close to Earth Day.
The centerpiece is the Esenvalds piece, which is new enough that no recorded versions are available.
It's written for voices and orchestra, although the performance here is adapted for the choir and extra instruments on a few movements: Anne Bashor on keyboard, Beth Youngblood on violin, and Malcolm Lowe on harmonica.
Mao said it's often referred to as "novel-like" based on its heavy word count. The first movement, "A Lakota Legend," is based on a story about how flowers were spread on the prairie. The second, "The Prairies," uses text from William Cullen Bryant, including a reference to prairies as "the gardens of the Desert," which Mao thought was indication of optimism for the future in the West.
Tragedies enter soon. "The Prairies on Fire" recounts a blaze. "Ancient Prairie — Farewell to My Friend" based on a poem by the Chinese poet Bai Juyi, will feature Youngblood using her violin to imitate the sound of a two-stringed Chinese instrument called a erhu.
The fifth movement recounts a devastating blizzard that struck the United States in 1888. Mao said one choir member, Robin Rose, used to hear stories about it from her grandparents.
"At the end, all of the tragedies melt into beauty of a simple tune," Mao said.
In the next movement, Esenvalds employs a folk song from the period, "Thirteen Were Saved," that was written in honor of a teacher, Minnie Freeman, who helped save children during the storm.
Mao said it ends with a message that nature and humanity both have the power and capacity for healing.
***
After that piece, the Missoula Community Chorus' Chamber Chorle will take the stage, and Ron Wilcott will lead them through "Shenandoah," "O schöne Nacht" by Brahms, and "A Hope Carol," by David C. Dickau, who wrote the piece for the MCC on commission.
After the intermission, the second half will feature Dolce Canto again, with two pieces from Norway based on folk tunes and fiddle playing. Mao says you can hear nature in their music, making it a close match for Missoula.
The pieces "Wedding March from Valsøyfjord/Aure," and "Gropen (The Dark, Deep)" use a Norwegian style of singing called "tralling," which is based on improvised syllables. It's the same concept as jazz scatting, Mao said, but doesn't sound similar at all. The translated title of "Gropen," is a reference to the low pitches of the fiddle at the beginning of the piece, Mao said, and is based on a traditional dancing tune.
The combined choirs will close out the concert with "Sure on this Shining Night," making for 48 singers on stage, not including the instrumentalists.