When Ed Stalling and his wife Laurie moved to Missoula from Minneapolis, he was worried he'd gain access to the mountains but lose opportunities to play drums.
Twelve years later, he gigs with so many groups that he nearly forgot one when asked to list them all: the John Floridis Trio, the Ed Norton Big Band, the Captain Wilson Conspiracy, the Kimberlee Carlson Jazz Quartet, singer Joan Zen's jazz group, the Basement Boyz, pianist Jim Driscoll's trio and Canta Brasil.
One night Stalling might play with Canta Brasil to a packed house at Imagine Nation Brewing, and the next night with an 18-piece big band at the Downtown Dance Collective.
"I never thought this would happen in Missoula," he said.
It's probably happened because of his philosophy: the drums aren't just a percussion instrument or a time-keeper.
"You need to know the melody, and it's adding color and texture around the melodies," he said.
And it's important to know your role and genre. If he's with the Basement Boyz, he can play big fills and play loud. If he's backing a singer, he needs to "make them sound amazing, and not be seen." Sometimes when he backs a vocalist, he'll wear all black, to remind himself to stay in a supportive, background mode.
Bassist John Sporman, who played with Stalling for about five years, said the 60-year-old is inspiring when he gets talking about music.
"He seems like a 16-year-old kid who just discovered a new band," he said.
John Floridis, a classically trained guitarist and songwriter, plays with Stalling in a trio, and now he can "barely stand to play without him."
He's "completely present in the moment when he's playing with you," Floridis said. "All of it really matters to him," he said, whether they're playing a fundraiser in a quiet church where every nuance is audible, or in a crowded brewery where it might not be.
** **
Stalling grew up blue-collar in Westport, Connecticut, and in high school he and his friends listened to Maynard Ferguson along with their Led Zeppelin.
He knows it sounds cliche to say the drums chose him, but in his case it's true. He remembers when he was in third grade, he was struck by a feeling, and a rhythm, and knew he wanted to be a drummer. (To counter the cliche part, he was in the bathroom — he knows it sounds odd but is completely innocent — and started tapping a beat on the sink.)
He picked up the drums in fifth grade, and his musical education came through "amazing teachers" at public schools. He couldn't play much while he was putting himself through school for a forestry degree at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
He got a job with the U.S. Forest Service in Wrangell, a small logging and fishing town in Southeast Alaska. There, he played in the village's only band, a covers group that would gig high school proms, Elks dinners and the bar, which could get rough. (The band once was pulled into a brawl and their bassist was knocked out onstage.)
"I always wanted to write a book called 'From the Drummer's Throne: My Life As A Drummer in Alaska,' " he said.
He and Laurie had two kids, and the prospect of raising them in an Alaska trailer court wasn't bright. After finishing up a marketing degree at Virginia Tech, they moved to Minneapolis.
He used his first bonus to buy a set of drums, thinking only that he'd play along with records in his basement.
Through drama friends, he started gigging in the pit orchestra for musical theater, eventually working some 36 shows over about 15 years.
So theater was his reintroduction to playing live again. "Which sounds weird, but I tell younger drummers all the time that if you have the chance to play musical theater, you learn so much."
He had to figure out rhythms like tango, samba, bossa nova, cha-cha and more that expanded his repertoire beyond blues and rock.
He also started playing big bands, which inevitably led to gigs in small bands and learning the styles and demands of smaller ensembles.
Here in Missoula, he's been playing even more since he retired a few years ago.
With Floridis' group, the guitarist said that interplay is a key feature, and they've developed trust over the years.
Floridis likes to throw new material at Stalling right on stage.
"When he writes a new song, I won't hear it before a gig. He'll just say, 'This is a new song and Ed's never heard it,' and he just starts it," Stalling said.
**
He gives private lessons, and spent some money on his own to travel to New York to get a personal critique from a professional jazz drummer.
Sporman said he respects Stalling's "commitment and endurance to constantly learning and evolving as an artist."
With Canta Brasil, Stalling has been learning the nuances of Brazilian rhythms, versus the broader approach he picked up in musical theater — his studio is filled with hand percussion.
He doesn't even know Portuguese. He thinks of the vocals in terms of melodies, but said it's a rush seeing Missoula's Brazilian community react to the songs.
"We're one bar into it and these people come out to the dance floor and they're singing all in Portuguese," he said.
Floridis said he promotes his shows with Stalling's name on the fliers, which isn't something all musicians do for their percussionists.
"It's not just me and a drummer, It's me and Ed Stalling."
With admiration and not a tinge of jealousy, he said he loves it.
"People show up just to watch Ed," he said.