Modality, an electronic improv group with members who live in three cities, will perform a special show at the Missoula Art Museum for the First Friday opening of "Site Complex."
Members Ben Weiss (synthesizers) and Jay Bruns (electronics, live video manipulations) live here in Missoula; while guitarist Clark Grant resides in Butte and violinist Charles Nichols is out in Virginia.
Grant is driving to town for the performance, while Nichols will be playing live with the group via a software program.
The software is sharp enough that the band, formed almost 10 years ago, rehearses weekly from their respective cities.
The idea for a MAM show came up when the museum was looking through its archive of installation art for "Site Complex," and came upon a work they'd commissioned from Nichols, a composer and music professor, some years ago.
Their performance on Friday, starting at about 7 p.m., will be their first "live" show in several years. They've been working on a new album, likely to be released in fall or earlier, their first since a 2016 double LP, "Under the Shadow of this Red Rock."
While that album moved between shimmering ambient, noisier cacophony and repetitive rhythms, Weiss said the new material is a bit more drone-like.
Typically, they write new material by improvising in a free-form fashion and then going back through the recordings to "harvest pieces that we like" and develop structures around them, Weiss said.
On Friday, they'll play three new songs — one long, and two that are short by their standards, he said. Since the video feed isn't strong enough to project live video of Nichols, they've recorded footage of him from practice sessions that Bruns will work into his abstract video projections. (He's also a digital artist.)
To hear the band, head to modality.bandcamp.com or the MAM, which will be open on First Friday from 5-8 p.m.